Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers' Amari Rodgers: Nondescript debut

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rodgers was targeted four times and caught three passes for 15 yards in the Packers' preseason opener against the Texans. He also returned one punt for 14 yards. Rodgers did not do a lot in his first appearance as a pro, but he did get a chance to show what he could do on both offense and special teams. With Randall Cobb back in the fold and three other receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, it seems unlikely Rodgers will play anything more than a situational role on offense early on. However, his spot on the roster is secure, and he is in line to be the Packers' primary punt returner.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLpackersnews.com

Rookie Amari Rodgers is on the fast track to considerable playing time as Packers' slot receiver

GREEN BAY – If there’s one thing that is evident about how the Green Bay Packers view third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers, it is that they don't see him as a rookie. Along with second-round center Josh Myers, who receives all of his snaps with the No. 1 offense, Rodgers is being groomed to be an instant contributor to an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season, which says a lot about how much coach Matt LaFleur likes his new slot receiver.
NFLpackerstalk.com

Green Bay Packers Camp Spotlight-Rookie WR Amari Rodgers

With the first week of Green Bay Packers training camp in the books, one distinctive highlight is the emergence of rookie WR Amari Rodgers. This guy has the looks of a playmaker and is exciting to watch. Of course, it is early, and thus far, practices have been predominantly without...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Packers Practice Roundup: Day One Scrimmage With NYJ

Almost have a full crew for their practice with the Jets. Only players missing that I see are QB Jordan Love and WRs Chris Blair and Juwann Winfree. Silverstein. First of two joint practices with the Jets goes as the Packers longest session of the summer at 2:14. Demovsky. LaFleur...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers' Aaron Rodgers will join the Saints in 2022, former teammate says

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ever wonder where Aaron Rodgers will play next? An ex-Packers teammate has the answer. Former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon, who played with Rodgers and the Packers from 2006 to 2009, says the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be heading to New Orleans next season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Made ‘Verbal Agreement’ With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers reportedly reached a “verbal agreement” with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers heading into the 2021 season. Rodgers, who did not show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp, eyeing a potential trade, reported for training camp earlier this summer. He has committed to the Packers for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reveal The Preseason Plan For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers, and will be the team’s starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around barring something unforeseen. There is no guarantee that we’ll see much of him this summer, however. The Packers have three upcoming preseason games, before things get underway against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers GM Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ Public Request

It doesn’t sound like the Green Bay Packers are interested in fulfilling Aaron Rodgers‘ latest player personnel move request. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback – and a couple of his teammates – publicly voiced for the signing of veteran linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers and some of his teammates took...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Makes Forthright Admission About Packers Tenure

As the 2021 NFL Draft approached, rumors about Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave the Packers began to spread like wildfire. But as it turns out, thoughts about departing Green Bay entered the star quarterback’s mind well before this past spring. Rodgers is set to be under center for the Packers...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring RB LeSean McCoy

The Detroit Lions have made their fair share of running back upgrades over the course of the past two offseasons. They added D'Andre Swift and Jason Huntley (later was cut before the start of the regular season) via the 2020 NFL Draft, along with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson via free agency last offseason.
NFLNBC Sports

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love will start, take majority of snaps in first preseason game

Jordan Love hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 20, 2019, when Utah State fell to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl. That’s going to change in a significant way this week. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference that Love will start Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Texans and “take the majority of the game.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy