Packers' Amari Rodgers: Nondescript debut

Rodgers was targeted four times and caught three passes for 15 yards in the Packers' preseason opener against the Texans. He also returned one punt for 14 yards. Rodgers did not do a lot in his first appearance as a pro, but he did get a chance to show what he could do on both offense and special teams. With Randall Cobb back in the fold and three other receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, it seems unlikely Rodgers will play anything more than a situational role on offense early on. However, his spot on the roster is secure, and he is in line to be the Packers' primary punt returner.