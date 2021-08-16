Cardinals' James Conner: Removed from COVID-19 list

Hopkins (undisclosed) didn't see the field during Friday's preseason loss to the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Hopkins hasn't been on the practice field much during training camp and even missed all the sessions leading up to Friday's exhibition, his second DNP this month. But he doesn't need many reps to be ready for Week 1, when he'll still have Kyler Murray under center and a refurbished receiving corps around him, namely A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore. Despite the increased competition for targets, Hopkins is the unquestioned No. 1 WR in Arizona after putting up a 115-1,407-6 line in his first year with the team in 2020.