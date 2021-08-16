Cardinals' James Conner: Removed from COVID-19 list
Conner (toe) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner was on the list for just four days and now can return to practice, though he's reportedly been limited this summer after having toe surgery in the offseason. While an appearance in one of the Cardinals' final two preseason games would help alleviate concerns, it could be tough to get a read on the extent of Conner's regular-season role before Week 1. Chase Edmonds played the first two drives in Arizona's preseason opener and took four touches for 20 yards.www.cbssports.com
