NFL

Cardinals' James Conner: Removed from COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Conner (toe) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner was on the list for just four days and now can return to practice, though he's reportedly been limited this summer after having toe surgery in the offseason. While an appearance in one of the Cardinals' final two preseason games would help alleviate concerns, it could be tough to get a read on the extent of Conner's regular-season role before Week 1. Chase Edmonds played the first two drives in Arizona's preseason opener and took four touches for 20 yards.

NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Cardinals Activate Shaq Calhoun, Rico Gafford off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals welcome back two players from reserve/COVID-19, as offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun and wide receiver Rico Gafford were activated from the list on Sunday. With those activations, the Cardinals have no players remaining on the list. Calhoun, an undrafted free agent, signed with the Dolphins in 2019 following...
NFLESPN

Arizona Cardinals' Chase Edmonds and James Conner are RB1 and RB1A

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Don't call Chase Edmonds the Arizona Cardinals' RB1. But don't call James Conner their RB1, either. Neither of the Cardinals' top two running backs like the label, and as the season unfolds, it may not be apropos of either. The two will share the very large majority...
NFLchatsports.com

James Conner will not make his Arizona Cardinals debut on Friday

A day before the team’s first preseason game of the year, running back James Conner was one of four Arizona Cardinals players to be placed on the squad’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. During his two years as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury has been able to make sure...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 wide receivers Dolphins passed on for Josh Rosen

In revisiting the 2019 NFL Draft, it is clear to see that the Miami Dolphins missed out on some all-world talent, simply for 109 Josh Rosen pass attempts. Former Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Josh Rosen was released earlier this week, the latest in an unfortunate saga for the former top pick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Make Decision On RB James Conner After Close Contact

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly placed four players on the COVID-19 reserve list they made close contact with a positive individual, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Among these players is former Pro Bowl running back James Conner. Conner joined the Cardinals roster earlier this offseason as a free agent,...
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Charles Washington: Off COVID-19 list, back practicing

Washington was removed from the COVID-19 list Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Washington was deemed a close contact to a player who caught COVID-19, so he was cleared quickly after a few negative tests. The fifth year defender appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals last season, mostly in a special-teams capacity. He will likely garner a similar role this year.
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Another DNP on Friday

Hopkins (undisclosed) didn't see the field during Friday's preseason loss to the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Hopkins hasn't been on the practice field much during training camp and even missed all the sessions leading up to Friday's exhibition, his second DNP this month. But he doesn't need many reps to be ready for Week 1, when he'll still have Kyler Murray under center and a refurbished receiving corps around him, namely A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore. Despite the increased competition for targets, Hopkins is the unquestioned No. 1 WR in Arizona after putting up a 115-1,407-6 line in his first year with the team in 2020.
NFLallfans.co

Cards notebook: James Conner’s ‘soft hands’ give offense another wrinkle

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals added another pair of legs for the running backs room in the form of James Conner this offseason. With Kenyan Drake off to Las Vegas to back up Josh Jacobs, Arizona’s rushing attack now revolves around the one-two punch of Chase Edmonds and the former Pittsburgh Steeler.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cardinals Place DT Jordan Phillips On COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals placed DT Jordan Phillips on the COVID-19 list Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson. This comes just a day after Arizona placed G Justin Pugh on the COVID list. Phillips, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was in the final year...
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Kliff Kingbury’s preseason offense is uninspiring for 2021 Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals gave us a sneak preview of their revamped offense on Friday night. Alas, some things can’t be unseen. The first-stringers sputtered and coughed. The Cardinals moved backward on the stat sheet, losing one yard on nine plays. The first three-and-out came after a no-huddle attack, an unacceptable misfire that can wear out and infuriate your own defense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.

