Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wu-Tang Clan perform career retrospective with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Watch

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu-Tang Clan performed a career retrospective show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, Colorado, alongside the Colorado Symphony. It was the hip hop crew's first concert in more than 12 months and was made up of a 30-strong tracklist including classic hits like 'Protect Ya Neck' and 'C.R.E.A.M.'. The show also included performances of a number of songs from the individual members' solo projects, not least a version of 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya' by the late-Ol' Dirty Bastard, in this instance performed by the artist's son, Young Dirty Bastard.

djmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Boi
Person
Chris Karns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Retrospective#The Colorado Symphony#Beatles#Outkast#American#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
MusicNME

Watch Bobby Shmurda debut new music at Rolling Loud Miami

Bobby Shmurda has debuted some new music during his performance at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival. The rapper – whose real name is Ackquille Pollard – was freed from jail in New York back in February, after serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession. During his...
MusicRolling Stone

Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.
MusicNME

Hip-hop legend Diamond D reveals Dr. Dre played him two hours of new music

Diamond D has added fuel to the rumour fire about a new Dr. Dre album by sharing a photo of the pair in the studio following a play-back. The Diggin’ in the Crates Crew rapper and producer posted an image of himself today (August 10) sat close to Dr. Dre besides a mixing desk. “@drdre played about 2hrs of straight unreleased heat rocks for me and @xzibit today #ondeck shouts out to @focus3dots”, he captioned the image.
Colorado StateDaily Record

Method Man brings cannabis line to Colorado just in time for Wu-Tang’s Red Rocks show

Rapper Method Man is debuting a line of cannabis flower in Colorado just as he is making a trip to the Rocky Mountains for a string of concerts. Method Man partnered with Boulder-based Vera Cultivation to grow three strains — Sweet Grease, Free MAC and Orange Cookie Kush — under the artist’s TICAL brand, which locals can buy starting Friday. That’s the same day Wu-Tang Clan hits Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, with support from Outkast rapper Big Boi.
MusicSan Mateo Daily Journal

Wu-Tang Clan’s genius to make, appreciate art

When Martin Shkreli was convicted of fraud in 2017, the authorities ordered him to give up his assets, which included a Picasso, a share-trading account and the only existing copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a double album by the American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. This week an anonymous buyer purchased the record to clear the disgraced pharmaceutical executive’s remaining $2.2 million debt to the U.S. government and committed to Wu-Tang Clan’s stipulation that it not be released commercially until 2103.
Brooklyn, NYthesource.com

Happy 51st Birthday To Wu Tang Clan’s Masta Killa!

On this date in 1970, the Wu-Tang Clan’s Jamel Irief was born in Brooklyn, New York and as fate would have it, morphed into being the most inconspicuous member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. Many emcees, DJs, and entertainers, in general, have an almost miraculous story of how they got...
Posted by
Pitchfork

Watch Big Red Machine Perform “Phoenix” on Colbert

Big Red Machine, the collaborative project of the National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, stopped by last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They played their recently released song “Phoenix” during the broadcast, and shared a performance of another new one titled “New Auburn.” Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold joined the band for both, watch it all below.
MusicStereogum

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform With Surviving Soundgarden Members At Gorge Amphitheatre

On Saturday night, Brandi Carlile performed at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state and she brought out the surviving members of Soundgarden — guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd — to play two tracks with her. Carlile previously paired up with the three of them at a 2019 Chris Cornell tribute concert and then recorded their versions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” for a Record Store Day 2020 release. Those are the two tracks they performed together at the Gorge, “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” for the first time live. Check out video of that below.
PoliticsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Visiting Colorado’s Amazing Red Rocks Amphitheatre After Reopening

I had a chance to take in a show this last weekend (August 8, 2021) at Red Rocks, and let me tell you, it's business as usual. Ask any major concert act, and they'll all tell you the exact same thing - Red Rocks is one of their favorite, if not absolute favorite, venues in the world. Tim McGraw went on the record with that statement, as have many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy