Wu-Tang Clan perform career retrospective with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Watch

On Saturday night, Brandi Carlile performed at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state and she brought out the surviving members of Soundgarden — guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd — to play two tracks with her. Carlile previously paired up with the three of them at a 2019 Chris Cornell tribute concert and then recorded their versions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” for a Record Store Day 2020 release. Those are the two tracks they performed together at the Gorge, “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” for the first time live. Check out video of that below.