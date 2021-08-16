Wu-Tang Clan perform career retrospective with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Watch
Wu-Tang Clan performed a career retrospective show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, Colorado, alongside the Colorado Symphony. It was the hip hop crew's first concert in more than 12 months and was made up of a 30-strong tracklist including classic hits like 'Protect Ya Neck' and 'C.R.E.A.M.'. The show also included performances of a number of songs from the individual members' solo projects, not least a version of 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya' by the late-Ol' Dirty Bastard, in this instance performed by the artist's son, Young Dirty Bastard.djmag.com
