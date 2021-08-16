Apparently Lady Gaga and Elton John are making a “hardcore drum and bass” track together
Lady Gaga and Elton John are working on a “hardcore drum and bass” track together, according to a source close to both artists. The pair collaborated on the track 'Sine From Above' for Gaga's sixth studio album, 'Chromatica', which was released last May. The tune itself isn't dance music, but does have stylistic references to club sounds, while the LP overall featured a host of electronic music stars.djmag.com
