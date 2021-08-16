Cancel
Secondary ticketing sites could be closed down under new rules stopping “unscrupulous” ticket touts

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecondary ticketing websites could be closed down in the UK under new proposals designed to stop "unscrupulous" ticket touts. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has put forward new legislation that would effectively ban online secondhand ticket marketplaces from being accessed in Britain unless they are granted new types of licenses to operate. Sites such as Viagogo and StubHub could then be taken down if they are found to break consumer protraction laws.

djmag.com

