Secondary ticketing sites could be closed down under new rules stopping “unscrupulous” ticket touts

We have a lot of older alumni and using the digital tickets on phones, AND using cashless procedures to buy stuff at concessions, may be very confusing at first . I sit on the west side and if you sit on that side you know what I mean. I hope they create a video with simulation of how to do this so those alumni will be ready and prepared when they get to the gate or concession stand. I agree the things they are doing will speed things up but at first it may be a train wreck if fans are not prepared.