What time specifically does Rainbow Six Siege's Crystal Guard update drop?

At the end of the month, Rainbow Six Siege is set to kick off its next season, Operation Crystal Guard, and yesterday Ubisoft revealed the new operator who'll be arriving alongside it. Her name is Osa, and she has a cool see through shield she can use to block out windows. Also, she has a cute little robot toy in her teaser trailer which seems to be involved with her kit, though it's unclear exactly how. Maybe it's just her friend. That would be nice.