What time specifically does Rainbow Six Siege's Crystal Guard update drop?

By Kyle Wilson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsa is going to change the game in more ways than one. Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege is well into Year Six now and Crystal Guard is the name of the next seasonal update. We're expecting a new Operator, map reworks, and the usual bout of Weapon Balancing and Operator tweaks. Knowing about what's coming is obviously great, but what about when it's all coming? Here's everything we know about what time we expect Crystal Guard to release.

Comments / 0

