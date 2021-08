In a state filled with beautiful scenery and stunning natural wonders, there’s still one that stands out from all the rest: West Virginia’s New River Gorge. Despite its ancient history – it’s the cradle for one of the world’s oldest rivers – the gorge has seemingly just been discovered by the rest of the nation (and even the world). Of course, we West Virginians have known and loved this world treasure for centuries, so if you’re just discovering this hidden gem, let us take this opportunity to tell you everything you need to know about visiting the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Wild, Wonderful West Virginia.