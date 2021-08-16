Weaver: Community asked to dip to shameful low

I was both confused and alarmed by the recall process currently in Sun City West with a recall vote that was scheduled Aug. 16 (results were not available at press time). I’m sure most residents in this retirement community grew up in an era when someone’s opinion mattered and, though not always agreed with, it was allowed. We are retirees, veterans, college graduates, craftworkers or spouses of such, Americans with ethics and integrity. The Sun City West community is being asked to dip to a shameful low, where expressing an opinion could get you removed from a sitting board position. Please do not succumb to the political correctness and cancel culture that prevents diverse thought.