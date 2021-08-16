Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Today in History: Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wV1lj_0bT9RT0P00
In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul,” died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.

On this date:

In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War.

In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Native American forces in the War of 1812.

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.

In 1954, Sports Illustrated was first published by Time Inc.

In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.

In 1977, a judge in New York ruled that Renee Richards, a transgender woman, had the right to compete in the U.S. Open without having to pass a sex chromosome test. (In the opening round of the Open, Richards lost to Virginia Wade in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4).

In 1978, James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he’d been set up by a mysterious man called “Raoul.”

In 1987, 156 people were killed when Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed while trying to take off from Detroit; the sole survivor was 4-year-old Cecelia Cichan (SHEE’-an).

In 1991, Pope John Paul II began the first-ever papal visit to Hungary.

In 2002, terrorist mastermind Abu Nidal reportedly was found shot to death in Baghdad, Iraq; he was 65.

In 2014, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, where police and protesters repeatedly clashed in the week since a Black teenager was shot to death by a white police officer.

In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul,” died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, on a Midwest bus tour, implored Iowans during a stopover in Peosta to share ideas with him about how leaders could give an economic jolt to the nation’s heartland. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, meeting in Paris, called for greater economic discipline and unity among European nations but declined to take immediate financial measures.

Five years ago: Simone Biles captured her fourth gold of the Rio Games with an electric performance in the floor exercise. Political commentator and TV host John McLaughlin, 89, died in Washington, D.C.

One year ago: A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated again outside a law enforcement building in Portland; officers used crowd control munitions to disperse protesters who they said had thrown rocks, glass bottles and other objects at officers. House Democrats demanded that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing on mail delays, amid concerns that the Trump White House was trying to undermine the agency as states expanded mail-in voting options. California’s Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees amid a blistering heat wave, the third-highest temperature ever measured.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ann Blyth is 93. Actor Gary Clarke is 88. Actor Julie Newmar is 88. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 87. Actor John Standing is 87. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 85. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 81. Actor Bob Balaban is 76. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 76. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 75. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 73. Actor Marshall Manesh is 71. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 69. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 68. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 68. Movie director James Cameron is 67. Actor Jeff Perry is 66. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 64. Actor Laura Innes is 64. Singer Madonna is 63. Actor Angela Bassett is 63. Actor Timothy Hutton is 61. Actor Steve Carell is 59. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 57. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 54. Actor Andy Milder is 53. Actor Seth Peterson is 51. Country singer Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 49. Actor George Stults is 46. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 41. Actor Cam Gigandet is 39. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 36.

Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 36. Actor Cristin Milioti is 36. San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 35. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 35. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 34. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 34. NHL goalie Carey Price is 34. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 33. Actor Rumer Willis is 33. Actor Parker Young is 33. Rapper Young Thug is 30. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 28. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 24.

Comments / 1

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
Person
Cristin Milioti
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Lesley Ann Warren
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
James Earl Ray
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#British#Native American#Union#Confederacy#Sports Illustrated#Time Inc#Beatles#Capitol Hill#Northwest Airlines#Iowans#Peosta#French#European#Democrats#The U S Postal Service#The Trump White House#Rock#San Diego Padres#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Related
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
EntertainmentEffingham Radio

Industry News: Kathy Griffin, Brett Butler, Jeff Daniels and More!

KATHY GRIFFIN TO HOST WOMEN BEHIND BARS: A new stage production of the hit 1970s comedy Women Behind Bars will stream on BroadwayHD beginning August 26th, with Kathy Griffin hosting. Chi Chi Devayne will perform, along with Eureka O’Hara and Ginger Minj, John Waters favorites Mink Stole and Traci Lords, and Miss Coco Peru, Suzie Kennedy, Wesley Woods, Poppy Fields, Tatiana Monteiro and Adrienne Couper Smith. The prison exploitation film parody has been reimagined.
CelebritiesBillboard

Barbra Streisand Makes Chart History With 'Release Me 2' Billboard 200 Debut

The legend is the first woman with top 20-charting albums on the Billboard 200 in every decade from the ‘60s through the ‘20s. Barbra Streisand adds another chapter to her storied Billboard chart career, as her latest album, Release Me 2, debuts at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 21). With the debut, she becomes the only woman with new top 20 -- or even top 40 -- albums in every decade from the 1960s through the 2020s.
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

How True Is ‘Respect’? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Biopics ain’t Wikipedia entries. Lives never conform to a tidy narrative arc — even one as dramatic as Aretha Franklin’s. With Respect, screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson and director Liesl Tommy did an admirable job condensing 20 years of the Queen of Soul’s tumultuous life into a mere two-and-a-half hours. Thanks to some impressive research and Jennifer Hudson’s captivating performance as the late icon, the film treats viewers to a host of her most transformative moments. You’re in the studio as Franklin finds the groove for her breakthrough hit, “I’ll Never Love a Man (The Way That I Love You).” You’re...
CelebritiesPosted by
Syracuse.com

Larry David screams at Alan Dershowitz in public; ‘Captain America 4’; more: Buzz

In a scene that sounds like it’s straight out of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Larry David reportedly screamed at Alan Dershowitz in public recently. The Harvard Law professor confirmed to Page Six that the “Seinfeld” co-creator attempted to snub him at a grocery store on Martha’s Vineyard when Dershowitz tried to get his attention. “We can still talk, Larry,” Dershowitz said. “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” David said, according to a witness. Dershowitz said they’ve been friends for years, but had a falling out when the lawyer started working with former President Donald Trump’s team. He added that David “screamed” and “yelled” so loudly that his face turned bright red: “I was worried that he was going to have a stroke.”
Celebritiesgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Geraldo Rivera?

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At 78 years old, Rivera’s news and entertainment career spans six decades. WealthyPersons estimated his current salary at $2.5 million. Early TV Journalism Career. Geraldo Rivera first garnered fame and awards reporting on the deaths of...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Who Was Davy Crockett?

Davy Crockett has earned himself American Folk Hero status - but why?. Crockett was born on August 17, 1786 in eastern Tennessee. While he didn’t really get much schooling, he became a very skilled woodsman, scout and hunter. The outdoorsman fought in the War of 1812 under Major John Gibson....
Musicphl17.com

Beatles open their first U.S. tour – 8/19 in history

August 19, 1964, the Beatles opened up their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. 1909 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway…home of The Indy 500…opened for the first time. 1979 – The Knack’s “My Sharona” hits #1, and stayed there for 42 days. Birthdays:. Former President...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Robert Redford: Celebrating the Hollywood Icon with His Most Iconic Films

Robert Redford turns 85 today. And the Hollywood icon has spent over six decades making movies. Many of them became cultural classics. The actor and director is also a noted environmentalist (as was his late son, Jamie Redford) who began advocating for environmental protections long before it became fashionable. He got involved in 1970 with the Environmental Protection Act. And he has seen the cause wax and wane over the years.

Comments / 1

Community Policy