EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews Thursday continued to battle the Caldor Fire as additional resources arrived to help just in time to take advantage of the mild weather, officials say. The overnight hours could be crucial to the firefight. “The fire rapidly grew, we had to scramble,” said Capt. Keith Wade, public information officer for the Caldor Fire. “When the incident started, we had around 200 firefighters.” It wasn’t enough as the blaze blew up and burned through towns, while additional resources were deployed to El Dorado County to help. “We have over 600 firefighters here now and they’re working their tails...