The Women’s International Champions Cup , a mini-tournament with two US teams and two European teams, will come to Providence Park this month. On Wednesday, August 18, frequent UEFA Champions League winners Olympique Lyonnais will face Spanish league champs FC Barcelona at 5:30 p.m., while the US winners of the National Women’s Soccer League 2020 Challenge Cup and 2020 Fall Series—the Houston Dash and Portland Thorns—play one another at 8 p.m. On Saturday, August 21, the losers of the Wednesday games will play at 4:30 p.m., with the championship to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are for each day’s doubleheader and cover both games. (Starting August 13, all attendees age 5 and up must wear masks in the stadium when they're not in their seats, and are encouraged to keep them on while seated, too.)