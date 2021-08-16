Cancel
Business

Lordstown Motors names Eric Purcell head of quality control

By Ben Miller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLordstown Motors Corp. said it's named Eric Purcell as its head of quality control. The Ohio electric truck maker (Nasdaq: RIDE), which last month said it was the target of a U.S. Justice Department probe regarding preorders for its Endurance electric pickup truck for fleet operators, said Purcell joins the company as vice president of global quality. Purcell previously served as director of manufacturing at electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Pittsburgh, PASalem News Online

Lordstown Motors exhibits truck

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp., which has twice now warned it may not survive the next year without additional financing, is trying to arouse the interest of potential buyers for its Endurance by bringing the truck to them. The electric vehicle startup exhibited the all-electric pickup this week at Northeast...
Carsinsideevs.com

Lordstown Motors Working On A Military Electric Vehicle Too

While the Lordstown Endurance pickup approaches a limited production stage, the company works also on other projects that potentially could provide important additional revenue streams. One such project is the Military Electric Vehicle (MEV), demonstrated during Lordstown Week in June. It's a six-seat military vehicle based on the same EV...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Lordstown Motors Stock Crashes to 52-Week Low

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. plummeted Thursday, closing at a 52-week low hours after the company hosted a brief shareholder meeting. Lordstown Motors’ stock closed down 9.5% to $4.77 per share at the end of regular day trading, the first time the stock has fallen below $5. The stock, which is listed under the ticker RIDE, had been trading lower all day and never regained its footing in the afternoon.
Economyinsideevs.com

Lordstown Motors Outlines Endurance Launch Roadmap

Lordstown Motors' electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is promised to enter limited production in September, but the market launch is a different story. The company reports in its latest quarterly financial report a net loss of $108 million in Q2 2021 (compared to $8 million a year earlier), and over $233 million in the H1 2021 (compared to $20 million a year ago). The sales are at $0, as the product is not yet launched.
Burlington, VTPosted by
TheStreet

Lordstown Motors Demonstrates Capabilities Of The Lordstown Endurance At The Northeast Chapter Of The American Association Of Airport Executives' 2021 Annual Conference In Burlington, VT

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), ("Lordstown Motors"), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, demonstrated the capabilities of the Lordstown Endurance at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives' (NEC/AAAE) Annual Conference this week, hosted by the Burlington Airport in Burlington, VT. The American Association of Airport Executives is the world's largest professional organization for airport executives, representing thousands of airport management personnel at approximately 850 airports and hundreds of companies and organizations that support airports.
Energy Industrybizwest.com

Xcel Energy burnishes C-suite

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) named president and chief operating officer Bob Frenzel as its new CEO, replacing chairman and CEO Ben Fowke, who moves to executive chairman. Executive Vice President Tim O’Connor, who was chief generation officer, was promoted to COO. Recognizing Women in Health Care who...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Alan Gaines, Chairman And CEO Of ALG Corp., Joins Exro Board Of Directors

Alan Gaines is a globally respected and highly experienced investment banker/advisor and entrepreneur that is active within the clean tech sector, including electric vehicles, battery technology, and energy storage and infrastructure. Gaines' strong financial and governance related background, which includes significant experience with NASDAQ uplisting procedures and companies, M&A, and...
BusinessReview

Doubt remains over Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. in a regulatory filing Friday repeated that without additional financing it cannot fund commercial scale production and launch of its electric truck, raising doubt whether the startup will last through the year. The going concern notice in the company’s second quarter financial report with the...
EconomyWarren Tribune Chronicle

Struggling Lordstown Motors says it needs more financing

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. in a regulatory filing Friday repeated that without additional financing it cannot fund commercial-scale production and launch of its electric truck, raising doubt whether the startup will last through the year. The going concern notice in the company’s second quarter financial report with the U.S....
Youngstown, OHArkansas Online

Limited production close for Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors expects to begin limited production of its electric pickup next month, yet the future of the Ohio start-up remains hazy. In addition to this week's announcement that the company, based just outside of Youngstown, aims to begin production in September, Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said Lordstown also expects to complete vehicle validation and regulatory approvals in December and January.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

Utz Brands, Carnival fall; Sonos, Lordstown Motors rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Cooper Companies Inc., up $31.92 to $440.12. Chinese regulators approved the use of the medical device maker's CooperVision MiSight one-day contact lenses. Hims & Hers Health Inc., up 82 cents to $8.39. The teleheath consultation company gave...
Businessarcamax.com

GM holds onto its stake in troubled startup Lordstown Motors

Two years after Lordstown Motors bought the former General Motors plant that built the Chevy Cruze in northeast Ohio, little is clear about the direction the electric truck startup is going in or what its future holds. What is clear is Lordstown Motors has been shrouded in troubles and mystery...
Economypulse2.com

Lordstown Motors Shares Increase Over 13% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) increased by over 13% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) – a leader in electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market – increased by over 13% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 results. One of the highlights is that the company said it will begin limited vehicle production in late September.
Youngstown, OHFOXBusiness

Lordstown Motors heads toward limited production, although future still unclear

Lordstown Motors expects to begin limited production of its electric pickup truck next month, yet the future of the Ohio startup remains hazy. In addition to this week's announcement that the company, based just outside of Youngstown, aims to begin production in September, Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said Lordstown also expects to complete vehicle validation and regulatory approvals in December and January. The first deliveries to a select group of customers should begin in the first quarter, Strand said, with commercial deliveries expected early in the second quarter.
EconomyWFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors loses $108 million in second quarter

Lordstown Motors has released its second quarter results. After a $125 million loss in the first quarter of 2021, the company's losses continued with a $108 million next loss second quarter. They still plan to begin a limited production of their electric pickup truck late next month. "In the second...

