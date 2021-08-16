Lordstown Motors names Eric Purcell head of quality control

Lordstown Motors expects to begin limited production of its electric pickup truck next month, yet the future of the Ohio startup remains hazy. In addition to this week's announcement that the company, based just outside of Youngstown, aims to begin production in September, Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said Lordstown also expects to complete vehicle validation and regulatory approvals in December and January. The first deliveries to a select group of customers should begin in the first quarter, Strand said, with commercial deliveries expected early in the second quarter.