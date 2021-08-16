Lordstown Motors names Eric Purcell head of quality control
Lordstown Motors Corp. said it's named Eric Purcell as its head of quality control. The Ohio electric truck maker (Nasdaq: RIDE), which last month said it was the target of a U.S. Justice Department probe regarding preorders for its Endurance electric pickup truck for fleet operators, said Purcell joins the company as vice president of global quality. Purcell previously served as director of manufacturing at electric car maker Tesla Inc.www.bizjournals.com
