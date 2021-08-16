Cancel
Austin, MN

Austin native James Hormel, former U.S. Ambassador and philantropist dies at 88

By News Desk
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin native James Hormel, a U.S. ambassador and a philanthropist who funded organizations to fight AIDS and promote human rights, has died. He was 88. Hormel, who passed away Friday at a San Francisco hospital was U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg from June 1999 through 2000. Hormel was an heir to the Hormel Foods fortune. Born in Austin, Hormel married his college sweetheart, Alice McElroy Parker, and had five children before divorcing in 1965. He moved to San Francisco in 1977.

www.southernminnesotanews.com

