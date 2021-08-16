Cancel
Representative John Burkel on Minnesota Social Studies Standards

By grant
trfradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1A representative John Burkel recently alerted voters that the latest version of the proposed Minnesota social studies standards has been released. These may be found by searching “Minnesota Social Studies standards. “Representative Burkel felt that this version continues to put political agendas ahead of student academics. In his recent news release he stated the standards leave out any mention of key figures in our history such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Burkel then went on to say that the group in charge of raising the standards accepted thousands of public comments from parents across the state but seem to have disregarded the vast majority, instead pushing the divisive and controversial agenda laid out in their proposal from the beginning of this process. Representative Burkel then encouraged members of the public to submit feedback on the second draft of the proposed standards by emailing mde.academicstandards@state.mn.us.

