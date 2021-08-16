'Patria y Vida': A Chorus of Free Expression for Cubans
On July 11, for the first time in decades, the world watched as thousands of Cuban citizens poured into the streets in peaceful demonstration against their government demanding, above all else, freedom. This clarion call has roots that are decades old. Acknowledged even within the verses of Cuba’s National Anthem, it is a well-known composition whose tempo has changed ever so slightly throughout the years, quickening now, in part, with the pace of the global health pandemic. To understand the true implications of the instruments at play, it is helpful to understand their origins.www.law.com
