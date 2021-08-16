Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

'Patria y Vida': A Chorus of Free Expression for Cubans

By Candice Balmori
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 11, for the first time in decades, the world watched as thousands of Cuban citizens poured into the streets in peaceful demonstration against their government demanding, above all else, freedom. This clarion call has roots that are decades old. Acknowledged even within the verses of Cuba’s National Anthem, it is a well-known composition whose tempo has changed ever so slightly throughout the years, quickening now, in part, with the pace of the global health pandemic. To understand the true implications of the instruments at play, it is helpful to understand their origins.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Cubans#Patria Y Vida#National Anthem#The San Isidro Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Related
ProtestsBrunswick News

Cubans are protesting for freedom

The Cuban government has shut off the Cuban people’s internet. The big demonstrations began four weeks ago, sparked, curiously, by a rap song. The key lyric is: “Freedom! No more Doctrine!”. “Doctrine” refers to the “constant cycle of propaganda” from the government, explains Cuban emigre Alian Collazo. Sadly, silly TV...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Standing with Cubans demanding freedom

Like many of his fellow Nevadans who came here from somewhere else, Yovanys Serrano works in the hospitality industry. It’s a considerable step up from one of the least hospitable places on earth. After years of trying, in 2008 Serrano and his family were finally able to flee Cuba. His...
SocietyWashington Post

Banning speech that harms Cuba’s ‘prestige’ is the government’s latest attempt to silence its critics

When protests broke out July 11 on the streets of Cuba, the spark was a Facebook video showing a demonstration in one town. The protests stemmed from pent-up anger over electricity blackouts, food shortages, political repression and a crippling wave of covid-19 that has overwhelmed hospitals. Now comes the dictatorship’s answer: making it a crime to hurt the “prestige” of the country on social media.
Mobile, ALPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

The Cuban Connection

Cuba has been in the news in recent weeks due to people protesting the government’s response to growing COVID-19 cases. Food, power, and water have all been in short supply across the island nation. Much of the United States has been cut off from Cuba for many years but Alabama has maintained a connection.
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Remember the Cuban people, and help them to be free

The largely muted response of the American public to the July 11 demonstrations in Cuba reflects the declining support for an expansive foreign policy, particularly in the aftermath of U.S. military incursions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Attempts to generate international support have proven difficult, with major U.S. allies, as well as the EU, reluctant to join an international coalition in support of the protesters.
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Instructive Cuban prehistory

Political archeology allows us to imagine the democratization of Cuba through the Constitution of 1940, which Fidel Castro praised in History will absolve me and discarded by taking refuge in Moscow Marxism-Leninism nine months after the Bay of Pigs invasion, organized by the United States. In the plea of ​​the trial that condemned him for the assault on the Moncada barracks, he emphasized having lived in a republic of laws and freedoms to meet, associate, speak and write; there were parties, and if the government did not satisfy the people, the people could change it. “The right to rebellion against despotism, gentlemen magistrates.”
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Cuban immigrant salutes the wounded

Meeting the needs of America’s returning military personnel deserves not just an award but a salute as well. Ana Yelen’s work in that area has been exemplary. “I am one of the founders of the Healing Warriors Program, a nonprofit serving our service members and their families,” she said. “The launching of this nonprofit came as a result of both my life story as a Cuban immigrant during the 1960s and my career in high tech, where I hired veterans for a variety of roles.
BusinessThrive Global

Umaimah Mendhro of VIDA: “Don’t try to do it all”

Don’t try to do it all. As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite” , we had the pleasure of interviewing Umaimah Mendhro, Founder and CEO of VIDA (www.shopvida.com). Umaimah is the Founder & CEO of VIDA, a global ecommerce platform connecting designers and makers to...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Frank talk from Cuba

The contentious past, conflicted present and uncertain future of Cuba will be the topic of the day on Friday, Aug. 20, when journalist Marc Frank calls in from Havana to interact with the Praxis Peace Institute, Sonoma’s social and economic justice nonprofit. The author of “Cuban Revelations: Behind the Scenes in Havana,” has lived in Cuba for three decades, often helping visitors navigate the tricky political and social waters of the island nation while he’s also contributing to Reuters and other international publications.
MLBEffingham Daily News

Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year. On August 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" liberalization drive. On this date:. In 1862, the New York Tribune published...
Religionfloodmagazine.com

The Muslims Call Bullshit on the Concept of Political Unity on New Single

Let’s say, in an extreme hypothetical, tomorrow everyone came together and people with power suddenly saw their role in our present moment of unprecedented inequality and iniquity—that everyone understood intersectionality, and people’s capacity for empathy reached new heights. Would it really be equal? Would all the violence—sexual, emotional, physical, financial, and psychological—be forgiven? Is immediate unity a resolution for centuries of unimaginable pain? No, but it is a common political ploy. And, Durham, NC punks The Muslims see white—I mean right—through it.
ProtestsBBC

'We felt free': Cubans remain defiant in face of protest crackdown

The unspoken rule in Cuba has long been: do not speak out. Even during the island's dire food shortages, most Cubans have coped with characteristic stoicism, taking care that their mutterings of complaint do not grow into loud calls for change, at least not in front of anyone in authority.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Manhood Under Spiritual Attack – 5 Attacks on the Souls of Men

I see manhood under spiritual attack. On December 8, 1941, a joint session of congress convened in Washington D.C. The President of the United States, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, stood before them and declared a short seven-minute speech. The most memorable line from it was the first. Most of you have heard it…
MLBGloucester Daily Times

Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year. On August 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive. On this date:. In 1862, the New York Tribune published...
MLBTexarkana Gazette

Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year. On August 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" liberalization drive. On this date:. In 1862, the New York Tribune published...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year. On August 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive. On this date:. In 1862, the New York Tribune published...

Comments / 0

Community Policy