'Patria y Vida': A Chorus of Free Expression for Cubans

Political archeology allows us to imagine the democratization of Cuba through the Constitution of 1940, which Fidel Castro praised in History will absolve me and discarded by taking refuge in Moscow Marxism-Leninism nine months after the Bay of Pigs invasion, organized by the United States. In the plea of ​​the trial that condemned him for the assault on the Moncada barracks, he emphasized having lived in a republic of laws and freedoms to meet, associate, speak and write; there were parties, and if the government did not satisfy the people, the people could change it. “The right to rebellion against despotism, gentlemen magistrates.”