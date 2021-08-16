Cancel
USDA

Any way to check canned tomato safety?

Food52
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pH should be 4.6 or lower (more acidic) to prevent Clostridium botulinum from growing. Here are several sources that all lead back to the USDA's guidelines:. https://extension.umn.edu/preserving-and-preparing/canning-tomato-products-safety-guidelines. https://nchfp.uga.edu/publications/publications_usda.html. https://nchfp.uga.edu/publications/usda/GUIDE03_HomeCan_rev0715.pdf. If you don't have a pH meter, you will have to do a visual inspection. Mason jar lids on a...

food52.com

