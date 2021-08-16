The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with none of the bumper-to-bumper boat traffic on the water. It’s an ideal destination for kayaking and other watersports, and the Apache Lake Resort & Marina offers a place to stay after a full day of exploring.

Lovingly known as the "hidden gem of the Salt River lakes," Apache Lake is one of the best-kept secrets in the Superstition Mountains.

The water is clear as glass and boasts a gentle current, making it ideal for a variety of watersports.

Apache Lake Marina & Resort is the dominating force in the area, and for good reason.

Two different types of rooms are available, some offering the most basic of amenities and others with a kitchenette and living room.

If you have your own boat, it's guaranteed a spot at the marina.

No boat? No worries - you don't need one!

The lake also features walk-in beaches, which is almost unheard of for man-made bodies of water.

Address: 20909 Apache Trail #6, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

Address: Apache Lake Marina & Resort, 229.5 Mile Marker, Roosevelt, AZ 85545, USA