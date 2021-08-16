The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of
Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with none of the bumper-to-bumper boat traffic on the water. It’s an ideal destination for kayaking and other watersports, and the Apache Lake Resort & Marina offers a place to stay after a full day of exploring.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Address: Apache Lake Marina & Resort, 229.5 Mile Marker, Roosevelt, AZ 85545, USA
