The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

By Katie Lawrence
 5 days ago

Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with none of the bumper-to-bumper boat traffic on the water. It’s an ideal destination for kayaking and other watersports, and the Apache Lake Resort & Marina offers a place to stay after a full day of exploring.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277Y2u_0bT9HMrI00
Lovingly known as the "hidden gem of the Salt River lakes," Apache Lake is one of the best-kept secrets in the Superstition Mountains.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdseI_0bT9HMrI00
The water is clear as glass and boasts a gentle current, making it ideal for a variety of watersports.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1j9s_0bT9HMrI00
Apache Lake Marina & Resort is the dominating force in the area, and for good reason.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKrxL_0bT9HMrI00
Two different types of rooms are available, some offering the most basic of amenities and others with a kitchenette and living room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452GOF_0bT9HMrI00
If you have your own boat, it's guaranteed a spot at the marina.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEPCC_0bT9HMrI00
No boat? No worries - you don't need one!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbgsL_0bT9HMrI00
The lake also features walk-in beaches, which is almost unheard of for man-made bodies of water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cXrO_0bT9HMrI00
Address: 20909 Apache Trail #6, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

Visit the resort and marina’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Apache Lake or stayed at the Resort & Marina? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below. Check out our previous article for another lake in Arizona where you can have an unforgettable adventure!

Address: Apache Lake Marina & Resort, 229.5 Mile Marker, Roosevelt, AZ 85545, USA

