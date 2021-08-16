Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eustace, TX

J'ville sub-varsity volleyball: Freshmen take second place in Eustace Tournament

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4cJ8_0bT9H1PI00

EUSTACE — Jacksonville's sub-varsity volleyball teams were in Eustace on Saturday where the Maiden freshmen came away with a second place finish in the Junior Varsity 2 Gold bracket.

The Maiden junior varsity unit came in third place in the Junior Varsity 1 Silver bracket.

On Tuesday the sub varsity teams will join the varsity in Palestine to take on the Lady Cats.

The freshmen will get things started at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity set to play around 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
865
Followers
111
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Eustace, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Jacksonville, TX
Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Palestine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Junior Varsity#Bracket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy