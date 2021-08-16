J'ville sub-varsity volleyball: Freshmen take second place in Eustace Tournament

EUSTACE — Jacksonville's sub-varsity volleyball teams were in Eustace on Saturday where the Maiden freshmen came away with a second place finish in the Junior Varsity 2 Gold bracket.

The Maiden junior varsity unit came in third place in the Junior Varsity 1 Silver bracket.

On Tuesday the sub varsity teams will join the varsity in Palestine to take on the Lady Cats.

The freshmen will get things started at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity set to play around 6:30 p.m.