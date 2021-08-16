Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Explore A 100-Year-Old Gold Mine On This Underground Tour In Georgia

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 5 days ago

Georgians, get ready for the ultimate underground adventure. For anyone who isn’t too familiar with the ever-beautiful town of Dahlonega, one of its claims to fame involves being the site of a huge gold rush back in 1828. During this time period, there was so much gold in Dahlonega that it was laying on top of the grounds, washing off mountainsides, and ready for collecting! While you won’t find much obvious gold nowadays, there is still a chance for you to take a trip back in time and enjoy the magic. Visit Consolidated Gold Mine in Dahlonega for the ultimate underground tour in an actual historic gold mine.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNnoe_0bT9GuFb00
Built back in the early 1900s, The Consolidated Gold Mines and processing mill was the largest gold mining operation east of the Mississippi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSkFI_0bT9GuFb00
Today, most of the mill buildings have disappeared, however, the underground tunnels deep below the Earth still exist.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM9Oq_0bT9GuFb00
Guests who sign up for the underground tour will be able to venture down 200-feet underground to explore the same exact tunnels that were used to mine for gold.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzKym_0bT9GuFb00
With your very own knowledgeable tour guides who are actual miners, visitors will hear tales of the mines, and the struggles miners had when they were chipping away at large Quartz veins to get to the gold.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kdlI_0bT9GuFb00
A few pro tips before you take the tour - dress comfortably in warm clothing. The mines are at a cool 60-degrees all year long. Additionally, this is a walking tour with three flights of stairs and two ramps. Closed-toed shoes are required.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBZwW_0bT9GuFb00
During the 40-minute underground tour, you’ll walk the mines and see actual pieces of history, various items used over 100-years-ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkJKU_0bT9GuFb00
Just check out these actual dynamite crates, still piled high in the mine!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdQlW_0bT9GuFb00
After the tour is over and all of the questions for the actual miners are answered, guests can head back upstairs to learn how to gold pan themselves! You never know what you might find.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvq8L_0bT9GuFb00
So gather the family and head on over to Dahlonega for the ultimate underground tour, highlighting Georgia’s history with gold.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2js66k_0bT9GuFb00
To find out where Consolidated Gold Mine is in Georgia, click here.

Have you ever taken the Consolidated Gold Mine tour in Dahlonega before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Hopefully, you walked away with something shiny. If you want more information about this tour, including current rates and hours of operation, then check out the Consolidated Gold Mine website.

Address: Consolidated Gold Mine Road, Consolidated Gold Mine Rd, Dahlonega, GA 30533, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Georgia

Only In Georgia

4K+
Followers
453
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Georgia is for people who LOVE the Peach State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Dahlonega, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Gold#Gold Mine#Gold Rush#Georgians#Ga 30533
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Don’t Miss The Biggest Mountain Festival In Georgia This Year, The Georgia Mountain Fair

The Georgia Mountain Fair is coming back around this summer and it’s about to be even bigger than before. Taking place from August 13, 2021, through August 21, 2021, guests will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live music, arts & crafts, unique attractions, plus North Georgia’s history and culture. This year the Georgia Mountain Fair is celebrating its 70th year, which means you know it’s going to be special. Did you also know that scattered throughout the fairgrounds are over 200 RV sites and camping sites?! Get ready for a weekend unlike any other!
Georgia Statefox13news.com

Georgia couple dies of COVID-19 hours of each other

A Georgia couple died from the coronavirus within hours of each other, leaving behind two teenagers. Their loved ones in Hampton now beg anyone who will listen to get the shot. High school sweethearts Martin and Trina Daniel never missed their kids soccer games. "They went to all of their...
Real Estatetalesbuzz.com

Win a 50-million-year-old fossil for touring $2M mansion

Just don’t be a dino-sore loser. The seller of a Massachusetts mansion has added a unique incentive to attract more eyes to his $1.78 million property: All tours come with a chance to win a 50-million-year-old fossil. The fossil contains over a dozen fossilized fish, including Knightia and Diplomystus from...
SciencePosted by
WDBO

Severed human feet are washing up on North American beaches

At least 21 severed feet have washed up on beaches in the United States and Canada since 2007. Dr. Karan Raj, who says the detached feet -- most of which were still encased by shoes -- aren’t as big a mystery as one might think. “When a human corpse falls...
Georgia Statejacksonprogress-argus.com

This is the Best County to Live in Georgia

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Georgia Stateatlantaagentmagazine.com

Arizona developer acquires 808 acres for two massive Georgia communities

Heavyweight landowner and developer Walton Global Holdings is planning to develop 808 recently acquired acres in Georgia into two master-planned communities with approximately 1,687 homes. The larger of two land parcels the company acquired spans 652 acres and is in Atlanta’s northwest suburb of Acworth. The future community, to be...
Georgia StateWALB 10

South Ga. nurse battles COVID-19

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - A frontline healthcare worker in South Georgia is on a ventilator, fighting for her life against COVID-19. Olga Alamilla’s family, friends and the community she serves is hoping they can help her get to a larger hospital that could provide a special medical device that they feel could potentially save her life.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia family living in tent while searching for rental home

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in August extended the evictions moratorium to communities with high COVID-19 numbers as the Delta variant surges. Fold in low housing inventory, and you have families who can’t find a place to live. Millions of families are behind on...
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia StatePosted by
ORhonde Chapman

Recent Georgia COVID-19 surge leads to new local restrictions

Georgia’s surging coronavirus caseload is prompting new local restrictions amid ongoing opposition to mask and vaccine mandates by the governor. The city of Decatur next to Atlanta began requiring masks inside grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses in the city on Tuesday. Decatur’s ordinance does allow businesses to opt-out of the requirement, but only if they post a sign at each public entrance saying they do not adhere to it.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Las Vegas, NVmomeefriendsli.com

5 Destinations for a Weekend Getaway With Friends

Sometimes when the stresses of work and life get the best of you, the only thing one can do to relax is go on vacation. A vacation is sometimes the cure to all your problems. And, there’s no better way to unwind from a stressful week than with a quick weekend getaway with friends. All you need is a couple of days away and you’ll come back feeling recharged and renewed.
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Caribbean hotel group requires all guests to be vaccinated

A leading Caribbean all-inclusive travel company representing nine hotels will require holidaymakers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination on arrival. Elite Island Resorts will introduce the mandate from September 1 at resorts in Antigua, St. Lucia, The Grenadines, Barbados and Panama for all guests over the age of 12. The...
Food & DrinksBrewbound.com

Urban South Brewery Celebrates Five Years of Oktoberfest

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With fall on the horizon, Urban South Brewery’s Oktoberfest Marzen lager has returned for its fifth season. Oktoberfest is currently available at Urban South’s Tchoupitoulas Street taproom, and will soon be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Louisiana. “Along with Holy Roller, our flagship IPA,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy