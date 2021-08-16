Explore A 100-Year-Old Gold Mine On This Underground Tour In Georgia

Georgians, get ready for the ultimate underground adventure. For anyone who isn’t too familiar with the ever-beautiful town of Dahlonega, one of its claims to fame involves being the site of a huge gold rush back in 1828. During this time period, there was so much gold in Dahlonega that it was laying on top of the grounds, washing off mountainsides, and ready for collecting! While you won’t find much obvious gold nowadays, there is still a chance for you to take a trip back in time and enjoy the magic. Visit Consolidated Gold Mine in Dahlonega for the ultimate underground tour in an actual historic gold mine.

Built back in the early 1900s, The Consolidated Gold Mines and processing mill was the largest gold mining operation east of the Mississippi.

Today, most of the mill buildings have disappeared, however, the underground tunnels deep below the Earth still exist.

Guests who sign up for the underground tour will be able to venture down 200-feet underground to explore the same exact tunnels that were used to mine for gold.

With your very own knowledgeable tour guides who are actual miners, visitors will hear tales of the mines, and the struggles miners had when they were chipping away at large Quartz veins to get to the gold.

A few pro tips before you take the tour - dress comfortably in warm clothing. The mines are at a cool 60-degrees all year long. Additionally, this is a walking tour with three flights of stairs and two ramps. Closed-toed shoes are required.

During the 40-minute underground tour, you’ll walk the mines and see actual pieces of history, various items used over 100-years-ago.

Just check out these actual dynamite crates, still piled high in the mine!

After the tour is over and all of the questions for the actual miners are answered, guests can head back upstairs to learn how to gold pan themselves! You never know what you might find.

So gather the family and head on over to Dahlonega for the ultimate underground tour, highlighting Georgia’s history with gold.

Have you ever taken the Consolidated Gold Mine tour in Dahlonega before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Hopefully, you walked away with something shiny. If you want more information about this tour, including current rates and hours of operation, then check out the Consolidated Gold Mine website.

Address: Consolidated Gold Mine Road, Consolidated Gold Mine Rd, Dahlonega, GA 30533, USA