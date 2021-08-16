Troup finishes strong at CH tourney, Williamson cited for stellar play

2021 TROUP LADY TIGERS VARSITY Source - Troup Athletics/Facebook

CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Playing in its first tournament of the season late last week, Troup finished in third place in the Silver Bracket of the Central Heights Tournament.

The Lady Tigers (4-4) finished strong by defeating the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs 2-0 (25-21, 25-21), in what was a most competitive match.

As for individual accolades, Lady Tiger libero Karsyn Williamson was named to the All-Tournament team.

In the victory over New Waverly, Bailey Blanton hammered down eight kills and Jessie Minnix had three.

Other standouts included Tara Wells (10 assists) and Williamson (10 digs).

Also on Saturday, Shelbyville edged the Lady Tigers 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 15-13).

Blanton's 12 spikes was a team high for Troup, with Minnix adding six kills and Chloie Haugeberg five.

Haugeberg also had three service aces.

Wells amassed 18 assists.

Dig leaders were Williamson (7) and Sarah Neel (6).

Head coach Arden Johnson's Lady Tigers will visit Chapel Hill on Tuesday evening.