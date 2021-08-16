Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky
Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we can’t get enough. If you’ve been wanting to experience a horseback riding trail in Kentucky with your family, Misty Ridge Farm in Melbourne is a wonderful option. With a two-hour guided tour that takes you through beautiful scenery, you’ll love hitting the trails on horseback.
Misty Ridge Farm has so much to offer horse lovers of almost every age and this horseback riding trail in Kentucky is a great place to start. Do you love trail riding? Are you one of the rare Kentuckians who doesn’t love horses? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!
