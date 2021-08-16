Cancel
Ohio State

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio

By Beth
Attention, all taco fans! Columbus is gearing up for its annual taco festival, and you won’t want to miss out. Promising two full days of nonstop tacos, live music, festivities, games, and delicious drinks, this event promises something for every kind of taco aficionado out there. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th, and Sunday, October 10th, and admission into the event is free for all! Curious to learn more about what awaits you at this foodie-approved event? Find out below!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvKob_0bT9GP5C00
Considered to be one of the most iconic taco events in the region, the Columbus Taco Fest is something every foodie should experience at least once.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsQvi_0bT9GP5C00
This year's event will take place at Goodale Park, where you'll find an impressive collection of taco food trucks cooking up some amazing dishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXjCk_0bT9GP5C00
The event begins at noon, so be sure to arrive early so you can scout out your favorite food trucks and avoid the lines too
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOOPp_0bT9GP5C00
You'll want to pace yourself as you sample delicious taco after delicious taco. Fortunately, there will be plenty of other festivities such as live music to keep you entertained when you need a break!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfX2S_0bT9GP5C00
Those 21 years and older will want to be sure to bring their I.D.s so they can sample all kinds of delicious tequila-infused drinks and craft beer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoq0r_0bT9GP5C00
Needless to say, whether you're a die-hard taco fan or simply enjoy experiencing the Columbus food scene, you won't be disappointed by this fun-filled event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pp6NR_0bT9GP5C00
And one thing's for sure: you'll want to bring your appetite with you!

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Columbus Taco Festival? Who would you experience this incredible taco festival with? Be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information and exciting updates, be sure to follow Columbus Taco Festival on Facebook. You can also check out the Columbus Taco Fest website.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

