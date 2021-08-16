Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio

Attention, all taco fans! Columbus is gearing up for its annual taco festival, and you won’t want to miss out. Promising two full days of nonstop tacos, live music, festivities, games, and delicious drinks, this event promises something for every kind of taco aficionado out there. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th, and Sunday, October 10th, and admission into the event is free for all! Curious to learn more about what awaits you at this foodie-approved event? Find out below!

Considered to be one of the most iconic taco events in the region, the Columbus Taco Fest is something every foodie should experience at least once.

This year's event will take place at Goodale Park, where you'll find an impressive collection of taco food trucks cooking up some amazing dishes.

The event begins at noon, so be sure to arrive early so you can scout out your favorite food trucks and avoid the lines too

You'll want to pace yourself as you sample delicious taco after delicious taco. Fortunately, there will be plenty of other festivities such as live music to keep you entertained when you need a break!

Those 21 years and older will want to be sure to bring their I.D.s so they can sample all kinds of delicious tequila-infused drinks and craft beer.

Needless to say, whether you're a die-hard taco fan or simply enjoy experiencing the Columbus food scene, you won't be disappointed by this fun-filled event.

And one thing's for sure: you'll want to bring your appetite with you!

