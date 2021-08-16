Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio
Attention, all taco fans! Columbus is gearing up for its annual taco festival, and you won’t want to miss out. Promising two full days of nonstop tacos, live music, festivities, games, and delicious drinks, this event promises something for every kind of taco aficionado out there. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th, and Sunday, October 10th, and admission into the event is free for all! Curious to learn more about what awaits you at this foodie-approved event? Find out below!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
What are your thoughts on the upcoming Columbus Taco Festival? Who would you experience this incredible taco festival with? Be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information and exciting updates, be sure to follow Columbus Taco Festival on Facebook. You can also check out the Columbus Taco Fest website.
Comments / 0