Two injured in Guthrie County accident

(Guthrie Co.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Sunday evening.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says Horacio Gomez Sanchez, 44, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Karen Kepford, 60, of Moorhead, were both transported to the Guthrie County Hospital by Panora EMS.

According to the report, Gomez Sanchez was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra northbound on Highway 25 when, according to witnesses, he ran the stop sign entering Highway 141. Steven Kepford, 57, of Moorhead, was driving a 2013 Ford F150 westbound and made contact with the driver’s side, rear of the Toyota Tundra. This caused the Ford 150 to spin around and come to rest on the north shoulder of Highway 141. The Toyota Tundra spun around to the northwest, becoming airborne. The Toyota Tundra then struck a telephone pole and came to rest on its top. The Toyota Tundra came to rest upside down north of Highway 141 in the west ditch of Nice Avenue.

The telephone pole owned by Guthrie County REC was snapped off and the estimated damage is $3,500. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.