Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

KISS Officially Announce New Las Vegas Residency for 2021-2022

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "End of the Road" tour will settle down in Sin City for a few weeks to finish out 2021 and start off 2022. KISS have announced plans for a new Las Vegas residency that will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood's Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
New York State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos Theater#Gallery#Grand Canal Shoppes#Las Vegas Resort Casino#Kiss Army#Vip#Ticketmaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 KATS

David Lee Roth Sends 18 Middle Fingers to Kiss’ Gene Simmons

David Lee Roth served up a succinct response on social media to Gene Simmons’ recent critiques of his performance style. Kiss resumed their farewell tour earlier this week and announced a Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood that will run from December through February. Speaking to Rolling Stone this week, Simmons made clear that Roth will not be supporting the band on the remainder of its farewell tour as he had before the coronavirus pandemic.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Fuel Drop Mid-Tempo Anthem ‘Don’t Say I’

Fuel are back on the scene in 2021, currently hitting with the radio-ready rocker "Hard" ahead of their Anomaly album, and now we're getting the second song to arrive from the disc. Get a listen to Fuel's new song "Don't Say I" in the player below. The track falls more...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

John 5 ‘Will Beg’ David Lee Roth to Release Collaborative Song

If anybody should know what David Lee Roth is capable of, it’s John 5. The guitar virtuoso — whose resume includes longtime stints with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and collaborations with Motley Crue, Sebastian Bach, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and dozens more — got his first major break playing on Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band. They’ve written more together over the years, including the recent country-fried single "Giddy-Up" and last year’s Eddie Van Halen tribute "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Foo Fighters to Perform, Accept Global Icon Award at 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters will take the stage this year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, not only performing at the event but also accepting the network's first-ever Global Icon Award. It's a fitting honor for the Dave Grohl-led band who first debuted at the MTV VMA's in 1997 playing the pre-show where they rocked "Monkey Wrench" and "Everlong."
TV & VideosPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Conjuring 3! Coming Monday To The Wheel Of Goodness!

You might be asking yourself, "What is the Wheel of Goodness"? Well, it's a wheel that you can spin every weekday morning, to win a prize. We've had many prizes on the wheel. Everything from food, event tickets, comics, mannequin heads, and a fan favorite... MOVIES! The Wheel of Goodness is kept safe by Todd & Timmy, and starting Monday (8/23), the W.O.G. is getting a bit spooky courtesy of Warner Bros. with The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It!
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sammy Hagar Says ‘A Few Jams’ Remain in the Van Halen Vault

While Sammy Hagar says there's "not that much" unreleased material from his Van Halen tenure, he tells UCR there are "a few jams" lingering in the vault. "There’s maybe a few more there," the singer notes, addressing "I Want Some Action," a 5150-era demo that he and the Circle bandmate Michael Anthony recently teased on their “Van Hagar / Other Half” social media pages. "There were two songs that we actually finished, 90% finished, that we never got mixed, and they never made a record. One was from Balance, and the other one was from OU812."
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Offspring Reimagine ‘Gone Away’ as Emotional Piano Ballad

It happens on occasion and seemed to occur often in the '90s that bands could find success with multiple arrangements of a hit song (Foo Fighters' "Everlong" anyone?). But a full 24 years after it was originally released, The Offspring could be primed to find success with an alternate version of their song "Gone Away," which was re-imagined as an emotional, heartfelt piano ballad for their latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Royal Blood Go Darker With Metallica ‘Sad But True’ Cover

Royal Blood once asked the question How Did We Get So Dark? as the title of one of their albums. Is it possible that Metallica could be part of the answer?. The U.K. duo lean into their darker tendencies to take on a pretty faithful cover of the Metallica classic, though Mike Kerr does unleash some pretty impressive riffing later in the track varying off the original.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Listen to the Rolling Stones’ New Song ‘Living in the Heart of Love’

The Rolling Stones have unveiled "Living in the Heart of Love," the first song released from their upcoming 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You. The previously unreleased track has a gritty "Brown Sugar" vibe, driven by classic Keith Richards guitar crunch, a snarling Mick Jagger vocal and some pounding piano. It peaks toward the end with a lengthy guitar solo. You can hear it below.
Public HealthPosted by
94.5 KATS

Corey Taylor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was set to perform as a solo artist this weekend at the Astronomicon convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but has dropped out after issuing a video update through the event's Facebook page, revealing his diagnosis while expressing regret that he would be unable to hit the stage for his fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Mike Richards Quits As the New Host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons, from 1984 until his death in the fall of 2020. His replacement, Mike Richards, lasted nine days. Just over a week since Richards was announced as Trebek’s permanent replacement, he has announced he will step down from the job as Jeopardy!’s full-time host. Since the news that Richards was Sony Pictures Television’s choice for the Jeopardy! gig, the host — who also serves as the show’s executive producer — has been hit a barrage of negative publicity, first over discrimination lawsuits that were filed against The Price Is Right while he was that show’s executive producer, and then over sexist comments he made as the host of a podcast in 2013 and 2014.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Top 50 Progressive Rock Artists

As we all know, every music critic "best of" piece is created through rigorous experiments, with the results reviewed by a body of one's peers. Just kidding. Turns out this list of the 50 Best Progressive Rock Artists was based on opinion, not objective fact. There is no guidebook or grand methodology: We didn't force ourselves to shoehorn in a certain number of acts from a particular style or era; we didn't consult Metacritic or the Billboard charts; we didn't require a band to have multiple Minimoogs in their keyboard rigs. We just thought about it a lot — and ultimately went with our gut.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

10 Times ‘The Sopranos’ Repped Metal

Renowned TV drama The Sopranos is recognizable for its many emotive nuances. But is metal one of them?. Indeed, heavy metal culture found a way to integrate itself on the show through the fashion and lifestyle of protagonist Tony Soprano's son, A.J. And thanks to retrospective social media outposts from Sopranos fans such as Twitter's @ajsopranoshirts, it didn't go unnoticed.
DrinksPosted by
94.5 KATS

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Hilariously Launch New Rush-Themed Ale

Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have released a funny teaser video announcing Rush Canadian Golden Ale, their new collaboration with Toronto-based Henderson Brewing. Lifeson appears as a “Beer Scientist” in the clip, which you can watch below. He's tasked with educating Lee, the “Beer Drinker,” on the process: “Typically, when I’m at the brewery doing experiments, I put it down here and I turn this nozzle here,” Lifeson says, filling his beaker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy