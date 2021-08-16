Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Journey Announce 2021 Las Vegas Residency

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Journey have announced they will perform a six-date residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The dates run through the first part of December. Even though it's not currently on a full-scale tour, the band has performed a handful of other recent shows. Last month, they played an intimate club concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom — their first live performance since New Years Eve 2019 —with a new lineup that included guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda, as well as new additions former drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Marco Mendoza. Not long after that show, Journey headlined at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Ann Wilson
Person
John Fogerty
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Deen Castronovo
Person
Jonathan Cain
Person
Arnel Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Aragon Ballroom#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Las Vegas, NVFrankfort Times

Adele set for huge Las Vegas residency pay deal

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency. The 33-year-old singer has reportedly been speaking to various session musicians to see if they are available and willing to make a long-term commitment for a concert series in Sin City.
Music940wfaw.com

Kiss Rolls Out Las Vegas Residency Dates

Kiss has officially rolled out its full Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which includes a dozen shows set for this December and into 2022. The new dates on the books are December 29th and 31; January 1st, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 28th, and...
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Win Your Tickets to Journey at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas!

See Journey perform live at The Theater in the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas! Their residency dates are Wednesday, December 1st; Thursday, December 2nd; Tuesday, December 7th; Wednesday, December 8th; Friday, December 10th; and Saturday, December 11th. You could win a pair of tickets to one of the residency dates...
CelebritiesTelegraph

Adele taking up residence in Las Vegas? Don’t bet on it

In February 2016, with the world’s media watching, Adele spent the evening making poo jokes. The opening night of her first (and potentially last) arena tour had come around. The 26-year-old Londoner was visibly crippled with nerves. Amid songs about heartache and early adulthood soul-searching, she revealed she’d spent the day knocking back Imodium in order to bring peace to her jittery bowels. Or, as Adele put it, “I have actually been s_______ myself.”
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Backstreet Holiday Residency Las Vegas

It’s time to start thinking about making holiday plans again. This season was a bit of a mess for many people last year. It appears as though we might have a slightly more normal holiday season this year. The venues inside Las Vegas casinos aren’t wasting any time getting ready.
Las Vegas, NVzumic.com

Journey Add 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Journey have shared details for a Las Vegas residency run this year. The newly announced shows are planned in December with six performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. Before then, the classic rockers have a few headlining concerts scheduled, including two very special performances in the New York region. At this time, there is no word if the band will reschedule their tour dates with Pretenders, which was planned for last year but was scrapped due to the pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Wynn Las Vegas to Debut Wynn Las Vegas

New venue will feature cocktail program from resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. Overlook Lounge, Spirits and Aperitifs, recently debuted at Wynn Las Vegas following a dramatic reimagining of the former venue, Parasol Up. Overlook Lounge is a destination cocktail venue with a distinctive personality, featuring an inventive cocktail program from resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."

Comments / 0

Community Policy