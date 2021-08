Brate is likely to sit out Saturday's preseason game against Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Brate was on the PUP list with an undisclosed issue from July 24 to Aug. 9, but it's possible that he'll sit out Saturday more for standard veteran rest. Brate is likely locked into a modest pass-catching role off the bench for Tampa Bay, a role in which he produced well in 2020 with a 28/282/2 line.