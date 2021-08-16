DNR seeks public assistance in boat crash

(Cedar Rapids) The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance with a boat crash that happened on Sunday, August 15 around 2:00 p.m. at Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police and Fire departments responded to a report of an adult male who hit a pontoon boat while being pulled on an inflatable tube by a white and green colored personal watercraft.

There is no update on a condition of the man at this time.

Anyone in or around the area that may have witnessed the event, or any events prior to this crash, or knows of any information that could assist authorities with the investigation, is encouraged to contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (319) 350-2863.