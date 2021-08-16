Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

JUDAS PRIEST Perform with Glenn Tipton, Play Classic Songs They Never Played Live Before At First Show Back

By Robert Pasbani
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudas Priest is back on the road, playing their first show live since June 2019 yesterday at Bloodstock Festival in the UK. The band celebrated by bringing out Glenn Tipton for a few songs as well as going deep in their catalog for some tracks they haven't performed in a while.

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Tipton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Songs#The Classics#Zappos Theater#Santander Arena#Grand Rapids Mi#Covelli Centre#Detroit Mi#Fox Theatre#Rosemont Il#Miller High Life Theatre#Minneapolis Mn#Denver Co#Moda Center#Oakland Ca#Fox Theater#Microsoft Theater#Las Vegas Nv#Freeman Coliseum#Irving Tx#Toyota Music Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs Kiss Never Played Live

You could build a pretty great Kiss concert out of songs the group has never played live. The self-professed "hottest band in the land" carried over most of the songs early in their career, performing all but four of the 58 tracks found on their first six albums at least once onstage. (According to Setlist.fm, the never-played songs are "See You in Your Dreams" and "Baby Driver" from Rock and Roll Over, and "Then She Kissed Me" and "Got Love for Sale" from Love Gun. And they've never played "Kissin' Time," which was added to 1974's Kiss against their wishes. )
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Judas Priest Return to the Road: Set List and Video

Judas Priest returned to the road this past weekend for the first time since June 2019 when they headlined the 2021 Bloodstock Open Air festival, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England. Included in the 22-track set were two songs Judas Priest had never performed live before: "Invader" and...
Musicmetalinjection

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Vince Neil Plays First Show Back Since Disasterous May Gig – How'd He Do?

As the world was opening up, Vince Neil played his first show since the start of the pandemic on May 29 and, famously his voice gave out after 14 songs into the performance, and he said “Hey, guys… I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time playin'. My fuckin' voice is gone… Eh… We love you, and we'll hopefully see you next time, man. Take care.” The bad press resulting from the performance resulted in Neil canceling a gig a few weeks later.
Appleton, WIBay News 9

The band plays on: Mile of Music performers glad to be back

APPLETON, Wis. — After a lost 2020, a couple of Mile of Music veterans couldn’t wait to play for the festival crowds again this year. Right before their set on the Wooden Nickel/Jim’s Place outdoor stage, the duo greeted the crowd. “We’re back in the saddle. I’m Marty Paschke and...
Musicmetalinjection

SABATON Announces New Album The War To End All Wars

Sabaton has begun teasing their new album The War To End All Wars, which will once again focus on World War I. No release date or single is yet available, but at least the trailer for the record is pretty cool. "For almost two decades we have been singing about...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

A surprise setlist and a triumphant return: Judas Priest close out Bloodstock in style

It’s been a long wait to get Judas Priest home. Since their last UK appearance (at Bloodstock 2018, no less), the band seem to have played everywhere besides the UK, and their spot as special guests for fellow Brummie metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne was bumped due to health issues and Covid. All of that anticipation proves to be entirely worth it to have them home (or an hour’s drive from home, at least), as they close out Bloodstock’s mammoth five-day return.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Doesn't See Why JUDAS PRIEST Wouldn't Perform Songs From His Era On 50th-Anniversary Tour

Former JUDAS PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens, who recorded two studio albums with the band before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003, was asked by the "Thunder Underground" podcast if he would like to hear Rob perform any of the songs from his era of the group live with PRIEST on the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, absolutely. I don't see why they wouldn't. I think songs like — oh, 'Burn In Hell' he would make sound so good. All these songs are tailor-made for him. There's nothing that's different. We're both very similar-style singers. I may have a little more [Ronnie James] Dio in me or something. But, yeah, 'Burn In Hell' would be great. And even them doing 'Bloodsuckers' would be great, because it was about the court case. But I think 'Burn In Hell', because that's the big one. I think it would be awesome to hear him sing it. I think it would be great."
Musicmetalinjection

Bootleg Footage of JUDAS PRIEST's Entire Bloodstock 2021 Set Posted

Kudos to the brave soul who stood there and taped this entire awesome Judas Priest set from their return to the stage this weekend to celebrate their 50th anniversary at Bloodstock Festival. And, of course, condolences to the people behind the cameraman having to watch through a phone screen. Part 1 above, part 2 and three below.
Jersey City, NJbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Parquet Courts play five new songs at their first show since the pandemic

Parquet Courts played their first live in-person show since pandemic lockdown on Saturday (8/14) at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. In addition to favorites like "Master of My Craft" and "Borrowed Time" (which whipped the packed house into a frenzy), they played five new songs, including recent single "Plant Life," and "Walking At A Downtown Pace" which they had previewed via a marching band in NYC's Lower East Side on Thursday. The other three new songs played were "Just Shadows," "Black Widow Spider" and a ripper, 'Homo Sapien," which got that crowd going like it was already a hit. You can watch video of all five new songs below.
Fresno, CAMetalSucks

Video: Vio-lence Perform New Song Live

Reunited Bay Area thrashers Vio-Lence performed a new song at their gig in Fresno, CA last Friday, August 6. The song is apparently titled “Upon Their Cross,” and you can watch live footage filmed from the side of the stage below. The current lineup of Vio-lence features classic era guitarist...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

MEGADETH Share Rehersal Footage for “Metal Tour of the Year”

Megadeth’s big tour with Lamb of God, Trivium, and Hatebreed kicks off this week and to show just how ready they are, the band posted some new rehearsal footage. You can view that below. Last week, the band revealed bassist James LoMenzo is back in the fold. Dave Mustaine said...
MusicNew Haven Register

See Billy Joel Perform Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' With John Rzeznik at Buffalo Show

Billy Joel performed the Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris” alongside singer John Rzeznick during Saturday night concert at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo, New York, the birthplace of the Goo Goo Dolls. “Welcome to my hometown,” Rzeznick told Joel before the band launched into the 1998 hit, with Joel accompanying the...
MusicNME

Nine Inch Nails cancel all remaining live shows for 2021

Nine Inch Nails have cancelled all of their scheduled live performances for 2021 due to coronavirus concerns. The Trent Reznor-fronted band had been due to play two headline shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21 and 23, with Pixies as the support act. They were...
MusicantiMUSIC

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals. The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy