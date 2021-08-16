ASK DAVID ANYTHING | Monday edition

Bears head coach Matt Nagy kept rookie quarterback Justin Fields out of practice on Wednesday with a groin problem. “He was a little sore, and Justin is the last one that’s gonna tell you that’s an excuse,” Nagy said. “He’s not going to use that excuse. He was pissed off with some of the throws and just the way in general yesterday we were all a little bit, I didn’t think offensively we had a very good day. We were able to watch the film last night, go through it and correct it and see why and stuff. For us, we’ve got to be smart. We want to be smart, and it doesn’t make sense right now to push the limits with him and take a chance of making it more sore.”