ASK DAVID ANYTHING | Monday edition

247Sports
 5 days ago

247sports.com

umhoops.com

Subscriber Ask Me Anything: August 17th, 2021

Every month, we host an ‘ask me anything’ discussion on our message board for our members. Any member can submit a question, all you have to do is log in to the message board and submit it. I’ll be answering questions throughout the day. You can submit your question now.
chatsports.com

Monday Headlines: Will Levis Edition

It’s official — Will Levis has been named the Kentucky Wildcats starting quarterback for week one. To no-one’s surprise, of course, head coach Mark Stoops said the decision was a “clear choice.”. “They all have done some really good things throughout camp, but this was clear,” Stoops said in an...
247Sports

Ask The Staff: Thursday Edition

It's that time of the week in which we unveil Scarlet Nation's original long-running Ask the Staff feature that gives our VIP members the chance to ask our staff the question of their choosing. We will provide you with an informed answer and this format will be open throughout the day. This is your chance to gain an insider's view of Rutgers athletics from experts who have been covering the team for more than a decade. Click here to enter the Q and A session.
Celebrities247Sports

Travis Shaw Announcement Primer

NFLandthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Malik Nabers

As Max alluded to in our Deion Smith preview, in this day and age there’s no such thing as having too many receivers. Football is turning into a spread ‘em out and try to get your best athletes to beat theirs by running by them, out-jumping them or in Malik Nabers case running through them.
sportswar.com

Anything that dissolves the playoff is an improvement.

^^^Well stated...not excited about this "alliance" at all. -- TekkNerd 08/21/2021 10:39AM. Well it couldn’t be a bigger failure that not being included -- sacramento hokie 08/21/2021 10:28AM. .cool.......so we'd have access to these guys for a few games each season?: -- squarerootofone 08/20/2021 10:25PM. How will this stop any...
NFL247Sports

White keeps hanging on

If there is such a thing as a jinx, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White will fumble in the Saturday scrimmage. If he doesn’t, knocking on wood is an absolute preventative of a jinx. White didn’t get a lot of action on the offensive side of the football in 2020,...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.
MLBnumberfire.com

David Bote sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not list David Bote as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bote will take Monday off while Sergio Alcantara plays second base and Andrew Romine starts at shortstop. Our models project Bote to make 105 more plate appearances this season,...
chatsports.com

LGHL asks “Who’s Tulsa?” Are they anything to worry about?

As I look at the 2021 OSU football schedule, there’s a game that stands out. Sure, there are the nine Big Ten games, and Michigan where it belongs – last. Oregon is a game that we missed last year and look forward to this year; it’s when we’ll find out just what the Buckeyes have this year. And Akron. Akron’s an in-state opponent, and it seems that there’s always at least one of them on the schedule every year. That leaves Tulsa.
NFLIdaho8.com

Rookie QBs had impressive debuts, fueling more hype

Justin Fields outshined his fellow first-round quarterbacks in their preseason openers. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones also made a positive impression in their debuts. So did Jordan Love, who isn’t a rookie but didn’t take a snap last year. A few series against backups, third-stringers and future practice squad guys won’t determine much about any young player but a strong start is better than a poor one. While fans and analysts will overhype preseason performances, most coaches put more stock into practices than games, especially the joint sessions against other clubs.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M WR Hezekiah Jones sidelined with shoulder injury

Texas A&M wide receiver Hezekiah Jones suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp, head coach Jimbo Fisher said. Jones was sidelined at Thursday's practice with his right arm in a sling. “He banged his shoulder,” Fisher said. “Just fell on one during a pass. Just fell on his shoulder and...
Football247Sports

OL Navaughn Donaldson: I am in the best shape possible

The road back to being fully healthy hasn’t been easy for senior offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson. Donaldson sustained a serious knee injury during the final regular season game in 2019 against Duke. Following Thursday’s practice, Donaldson shared that the road back to getting the knee fully healthy and functional wasn’t...
Posted by
On3.com

Justin Fields misses practice Wednesday

Bears head coach Matt Nagy kept rookie quarterback Justin Fields out of practice on Wednesday with a groin problem. “He was a little sore, and Justin is the last one that’s gonna tell you that’s an excuse,” Nagy said. “He’s not going to use that excuse. He was pissed off with some of the throws and just the way in general yesterday we were all a little bit, I didn’t think offensively we had a very good day. We were able to watch the film last night, go through it and correct it and see why and stuff. For us, we’ve got to be smart. We want to be smart, and it doesn’t make sense right now to push the limits with him and take a chance of making it more sore.”
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Why LSU is keeping tabs on Louisville commit

LSU will keep a close eye on several in-state prospects for the 2022 class and Louisville wide receiver commit Zavion Thomas is near the top of the list. The three-star wide out showed why in Thursday’s big scrimmage showing. Against Destrehan, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Thomas was a big play waiting...

