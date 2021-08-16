Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The History of the Cooler, From Rabbit Fur to Boat Plastic

By Anna Gragert
hunker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime and picnicking go hand in hand, but the only way we're able to enjoy both at the same time is thanks to one invention: the portable cooler. Though it seems as though this item has always been around, that's surprisingly not the case. Of course, the history of using...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Plastic#Rabbit#Caves#Dow Chemical#Danish#Coca Cola#Igloo#Bestcooler Reviews#Yeti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Electronicsaudacy.com

Woman amazes internet by sharing microwave hack that allows food to heat evenly

The microwave may be the most convenient tool in the kitchen, but there are a number of reasons people tend to avoid the appliance if possible. One of the main complaints people have about using the microwave is sometimes it will heat up the food unevenly. Luckily, one woman recently shared a helpful tip to make sure food always reaches the same temperature throughout, and the internet is amazed they never heard it before.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Paint Behind a Toilet

When painting your bathroom walls, you want your paint job to be neat and immaculate. One challenging area is behind the toilet tank. This thin space—usually about 2 inches wide—seems to defy all efforts to paint it cleanly. Forcing a paintbrush behind the toilet tank doesn't work: You end up...
Davis, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Plastic pool toys pollute

A new trend of pool toys containing glitter and microbeads is complicating the already pervasive environmental problem of microplastic pollution. Read our story on “Microplastics: Tahoe’s Tiniest Trash”. University of California, Davis, scientists studying plastics pollution encourage beachgoers to take care to leave natural waterways as clean or cleaner than...
Boats & Watercraftsinputmag.com

Watch this guy build a mind-blowing, 3D printed RC beer boat for his pool

We got a couple months’ left of swimming pool lounging, and we are trying to make the most of it, damnit. Apparently, so are the folks behind the Electrosync YouTube channel, who designed and built a suspiciously simple, badass remote-controlled beer barge complete with snack bowl, water cannon, Bluetooth speaker, and even a cute lil’ Jolly Roger flag that can be raised and lowered from afar.
Apparelnewfolks.com

How to tie-dye shirts without a mess

Does tie-dye bring up images of a Grateful Dead concert? Well, you’re not alone. Tie-dye took off in the United States in the late 1960s and early 70s, but the truth is, those cool swirls of colors on clothing and other materials have been around for quite a while, and not just at Woodstock. Tie-dye is thought to have been a thing in other cultures for thousands of years with certain patterns identifying different regions. The earliest examples of tie-dye come from South America. Since the 60s tie-dye has been a mainstay in the US and a popular one with kids and teens. Tie-dye shirts for kids are actually a fun DIY project and not as messy as you think. Keep these tips in mind and you can make the whole family a tie-dye ensemble without making a huge mess.
Lifestyleoutdoorchannelplus.com

DIY Truck Bed Storage for Upland Hunters

Truck bed drawers can provide essential storage for bird hunters and gun dog owners. I have been an avid upland bird hunter for the last 10 years and over that time, I have found myself going through phases with hunting rigs and perfecting my organization strategy. My truck is my mobile command center that carries literally everything. I load it up with not only all of my gear, but also equipment for my hunting buddies as well as our dogs.
Technologythefabricator.com

Is it better to 3D-print a plastic mold or CNC-machine it from aluminum?

Digital contract manufacturer Protolabs recently posted a blog about whether it’s better to 3D-print molds from thermoplastic or machine them from aluminum. The Maple Plain, Minn., provider of injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication services concluded, “In most cases, use 3D printing for parts—prototype or end use—but not for molds.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
IndustryPosted by
Taste Of Home

Why Is Toilet Paper White, Anyway?

Toilet paper has always been an essential bathroom item, especially if you haven’t made the switch to using bidet. But have you ever wondered why toilet paper is just plain white? In other bathroom design news, you’ll be relieved to know that there is a right way to hang toilet paper rolls.
Food Safetyhunker.com

For How Long Is Tap Water Safe in a Refrigerator?

Theoretically, tap water stored in a clean container and then refrigerated should last forever. However, just because you can drink old water doesn't mean you'll want to. Over time, small air bubbles leak out of stored water and leave behind an unappealing taste. To avoid this issue, discard your stored tap water supplies and replace them every six months so you'll always have fresh water if your local water provider's supply is contaminated or otherwise unavailable.
Home & Garden12tomatoes.com

Man Transforms A Shipping Container Into An Adorable Tiny Home

A shipping container may seem like an odd place to live to a lot of people, but one man is making an awesome home out of it. We once considered shipping container homes (which are also known as sea can homes) to be on the stranger side of things. Now that we have learned more about these unique dwellings, we have found more and more to like about them.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Pez dispenser loading trick goes viral on TikTok — but is it real?

A hack that appears to make loading a Pez dispenser easier is going viral on TikTok, but not everyone is convinced that it’s actually possible. Over the past couple of years, TikTok has become a hotspot for life hacks and trends that go viral and spread across the platform at an insane rate. But sometimes these tricks can turn out to be false, leaving users disappointed.
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

This Is How Often You Should Wash Your Reusable Water Bottle

Reusable water bottles have been combatted the rising tide of plastic that's slowly taking over our planet. Many of the most eco-friendly models are made from sustainable materials such as glass or stainless steel, but unfortunately, the fact that they are reusable means that you need to keep them clean if you don’t want to attract swarms of bacteria. But how often should you wash your reusable water bottle?

Comments / 0

Community Policy