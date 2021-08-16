The History of the Cooler, From Rabbit Fur to Boat Plastic

Does tie-dye bring up images of a Grateful Dead concert? Well, you’re not alone. Tie-dye took off in the United States in the late 1960s and early 70s, but the truth is, those cool swirls of colors on clothing and other materials have been around for quite a while, and not just at Woodstock. Tie-dye is thought to have been a thing in other cultures for thousands of years with certain patterns identifying different regions. The earliest examples of tie-dye come from South America. Since the 60s tie-dye has been a mainstay in the US and a popular one with kids and teens. Tie-dye shirts for kids are actually a fun DIY project and not as messy as you think. Keep these tips in mind and you can make the whole family a tie-dye ensemble without making a huge mess.