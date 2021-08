A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Johnson County on Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Buick, driven by Jared E. Demilia of Sedalia, was in the 300 block of Highway BB at 12:21 p.m., when the driver lost control and the vehicle began to skid. The Buick traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and several trees. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The Buick came to rest on its top.