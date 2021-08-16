Improved American Express Cobalt Card, now with 50,000 MR points in welcome bonus

The new and improved American Express Cobalt Card is here. The hike in monthly fee for the card is now accompanied by impressive upgrades to the card overall. The best credit card in Canada has just got better, with up to 50,000 Membership Rewards (MR) points on offer for new cardmembers. A minimal spend of $500 each month will continue to earn 2500 MRS points each month, which adds up to 30,000 MRS points each year. And a welcome bonus of 20,000 MR points (with $3000 spend in the first three months of cardmembership) brings the annual welcome bonus total to 50,000 MR points.