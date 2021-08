Recently, the VP of Facebook wrote a stirring piece about her dual identities as the daughter of Asian mother and Jewish father, called Fully Both. In it, Naomi Gleit says:. “To be entirely honest, I’ve never really found my voice on issues of identity and race. I wasn’t comfortable speaking up on behalf of the Asian community because as someone who was only “half” I didn’t feel qualified. But where does permission come from anyway? It doesn’t come from our genetics (our racial percentages and ancestral fractions) or whether we look like our mothers or our grandmothers. I have permission to say what is true for me: I am not half, I am whole. I identify with my mom and my dad, and instead of being half of each, I am fully both.”