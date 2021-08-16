Swimming resumes after multiple shark sightings at Smith Point Beach
" UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. Swimming is now permitted at Smith Point. Earlier coverage below: Swimming was temporarily off limits at Smith Point Beach Monday after multiple sharks were spotted near the shore, but swimming has since resumed. This most recent sighting follows an incident at Jones Beach Monday morning and other incidents last week at Point Lookout and Lido Beach West in Nassau County . Earlier in the day, Nassau County officials unveiled a new way to warn for sharks at Nassau beaches. The flag system warns swimmers of potential dangers in the water. The purple flag with a white shark will be flown for 24 hours at Nickerson Beach if a shark is spotted near Point Lookout or Lido Beach. Swimming will then be restricted for at least an hour. Nassau Executive Laura Curran's announcement on the unveiling of a new shark flag warning system at county beaches. "There have been 26 confirmed shark sightings so far this year here in Nassau County. That is six more than we had for the entire summer last year," said County Executive Laura Curran. "Our goal of course is not to scare people, but we do have an obligation to warn our residents and our visitors." RELATED: More shark sightings reported at South Shore beaches SHARK WATCH: Nassau County to increase patrols on the water after recent shark sightings Swimmers ordered out of the water following shark sighting at Lido Beach Jones Beach lifeguard possibly bitten by shark "
