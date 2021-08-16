Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Swimming resumes after multiple shark sightings at Smith Point Beach

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLCzG_0bT98zYL00

" UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. Swimming is now permitted at Smith Point. Earlier coverage below: Swimming was temporarily off limits at Smith Point Beach Monday after multiple sharks were spotted near the shore, but swimming has since resumed. This most recent sighting follows an incident at Jones Beach Monday morning and other incidents last week at Point Lookout and Lido Beach West in Nassau County . Earlier in the day, Nassau County officials unveiled a new way to warn for sharks at Nassau beaches. The flag system warns swimmers of potential dangers in the water. The purple flag with a white shark will be flown for 24 hours at Nickerson Beach if a shark is spotted near Point Lookout or Lido Beach. Swimming will then be restricted for at least an hour.
Nassau Executive Laura Curran's announcement on the unveiling of a new shark flag warning system at county beaches. "There have been 26 confirmed shark sightings so far this year here in Nassau County. That is six more than we had for the entire summer last year," said County Executive Laura Curran. "Our goal of course is not to scare people, but we do have an obligation to warn our residents and our visitors." RELATED: More shark sightings reported at South Shore beaches SHARK WATCH: Nassau County to increase patrols on the water after recent shark sightings Swimmers ordered out of the water following shark sighting at Lido Beach Jones Beach lifeguard possibly bitten by shark "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

3K+
Followers
933
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Lido Beach, NY
City
Point Lookout, NY
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Shark Week#Smith Point#Jones Beach#Nassau#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy