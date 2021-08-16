Cancel
Albany, NY

Registration open for Epilepsy Foundation’s Walk to End Epilepsy and Golf Tournament

 4 days ago

ALBANY — The Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York is excited to share their upcoming events: Walk to END EPILEPSY® and Golf Tournament for Epilepsy. Registration is open for both events, as well as available sponsorship oApportunities. Funds from both events will go directly to the programs and services they offer at no cost to an estimated 45,000 people affected by epilepsy in their 22-county service area.

