Former Sen. Bill Haine passed away early Monday morning

Former Madison County State’s Attorney and Illinois State Sen. Bill Haine passed away early Monday morning. "Strengthened by the sacraments of the Catholic Church and with his beloved wife of 50 years Anna by his side, retired Senator William R. Haine passed away early in the morning on August 16 after the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven," the Haine family said in a statement. "In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully. He was to the end a man of deep and committed Faith in Jesus Christ, surrounded by the songs and prayers of his family, to whom he had offered every ounce of his care and devotion. Though we have every hope that Bill has now joined all the angels and saints in the Kingdom of God for eternity, please continue to pray for his eternal salvation and the comfort of his family, who will miss him greatly."