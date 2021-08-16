Has Fallen 4 Release Date: What We Can Expect?
Good news for the Has Fallen series fan-based! Gerard Butler's series 'Has Fallen' is back again with its 4th season, titled 'Night Has Fallen.' Has Fallen is an American franchise action-adventure movie series that consists of 3 seasons now. It began in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen had grown up as a money-making series. With the blockbuster hit of the first season, Has Fallen was back with 'London Has Fallen' in 2016, followed by 'Angel Has Fallen; in 2019, while the upcoming 4th season will be 'Night Has Fallen.'
