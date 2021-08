Another family animated movie falls to the COVID-19 delays. Last week, reports surfaced that Sony was shopping Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Amazon for a reportedly $100 million, but the deal isn't done. That wasn't that surprising and not just due to rising COVID-19 numbers. That would have put the movie up against The Addams Family 2, and that would absolutely have split the audience. It's unclear whether or not the Sony and Amazon deal has been finalized, but this new report might play a part in that. According to Deadline, The Addams Family 2 is going to have a theatrical and PVOD day-t0-date released on October 1st. The reported price will be $19.99, which might seem like a lot for one person, but that is an excellent deal for a family, and families are absolutely the target audience for a movie like this.