Obituary Summary for the Week of Aug. 9
To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 17 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:. Michael Jon Mansager passed away at his home in Pine Haven, WY, July 28, 2021. Mike was born July 29, 1951, to Eugene “Skip” Ray Mansager and Francis “Lorraine” Detling Mansager in Estherville, Iowa. Mike had four siblings: Melvin Mansager, Pat Femling, Julie Reiter and Gwendolyn Mansager. Mike lived his early childhood on the Mansager ...county17.com
Comments / 0