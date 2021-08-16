Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Navy unveils incredible uniforms for 9/11 anniversary game against Air Force

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService academy uniforms are some of the best things about college football. And in this case, when they are unveiled for a special anniversary, it means that much more. Navy on Monday released with Under Armour the first exclusive football collection celebrating the United States Marine Corps that the players will wear this season against Air Force. The Navy explained how they came together.

