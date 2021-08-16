Navy unveils incredible uniforms for 9/11 anniversary game against Air Force

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “On a bright blue September morning, I was sent on a suicide mission.” An amazing story of heroism in her own words. On that fateful day, US Air Force fighter pilot Lieutenant Heather Penney was ready to give up her life to protect others. Lt. Penney shared her story at the Heinz History Center yesterday. She spoke on how she jumped into the cockpit without ammo or missiles to hunt down United Flight 93. The mission would have meant her death — Lieutenant Penney would ram into the aircraft. After learning that Flight 93 went down in Shanksville, Penney’s mission changed to protect Air Force One’s flight back to Washington DC. “In the years since that bright blue morning, I’ve come to realize heroism isn’t something unique or possessed by only a chosen few. The passengers on Flight 93 proved that to me,” she said. She said it is important to remember the lives lost on Flight 93 and how normal everyday people sprung into action to save countless lives.