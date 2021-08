The loss combined with Madison’s win means that the Woodchucks now cling to a mere one game lead in the Great Lakes West Division race. Starting pitcher Dane Miller struck out seven over seven innings of work, both season highs for the Columbia right-hander. However, the Dock Spiders did some damage in a three-run second inning which proved to be enough for the first-half champs to win. Miller was tagged with his first loss of the season.