How Cigars Should Be Kept According To Cigar Aficionados

Some people have found a way to make their home a calm, serene place in which to live and thrive. For others, their home is a place that is part serene and part stressful, which may or may not work so very well for all family members. Some, unfortunately, must admit that their home is anything but serene. If you fall into either one of the latter two categories, you might want to make some changes because a home should be the place you go to recharge and to be nurtured, NOT a place that drains and depletes you.