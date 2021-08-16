Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Apple aims to push more patient data to doctors

Texarkana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, health systems around the country have partnered with Apple to tap into the mountains of data the company's devices generate from patients. But most are still experimenting with these tools. While some doctors appreciate seeing records of home-monitored blood pressure, exercise and the like between visits, for others the data is more of a burden than an asset.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Health Data#Apple Watches#Iphone#Ciitizen#Mayo Clinic#Khn#The Wall Street Journal#Ochsner Health#Apple Healthkit#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Public Safetycisco.com

Securing Medical Devices and Patient Data from Cyberattacks

Healthcare records: A treasure trove for cybercriminals. Patient records continue to be one of the most lucrative forms of data for cybercriminals, worth up to 46 times more on the illegal market than stolen credit card information. The reason? Medical records supply all the information criminals need to carry out identity fraud in one place—even create fake passports. Stolen medical records can also equip bad actors with blackmail material to damage personal relationships, affect hiring decisions, or falsely secure health insurance. In 2020 alone, its estimated that 24.1 million patient records were exposed to unauthorized parties because of healthcare cyberattacks—an increase of 55 percent from the previous year.
HealthBoston Globe

The FDA is aiming to speed extra vaccine doses for immunocompromised patients

The Food and Drug Administration is speeding efforts to authorize extra doses of the coronavirus vaccines for Americans with weakened immune systems, a change that reflects a growing concern within the Biden administration about these vulnerable patients as the contagious delta variant surges nationwide. The regulatory move would mean that...
TechnologyCNET

It's getting easier to share your Apple Health data with doctors for telehealth appointments

The pandemic accelerated telehealth, moving many medical appointments to video chat to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. But it can be difficult to get health providers all of the information they need through the virtual setting. To combat this, BlueJeans Telehealth -- Verizon Business's virtual care platform -- is integrating Apple Health app data, including heart rate, ECG, sleep, step counts and falls, so you can share it with your telehealth provider to better inform your care, the company said Wednesday.
Cell PhonesNBC26

Wisconsin doctors develop app to speed up treatment for patients with brain metastases

MILWAUKEE — Two Wisconsin doctors have developed an app that is speeding up critical treatment for patients whose cancer has spread to the brain. The app, called NIMBLE, debuted last year amid the pandemic, and one of its creators said since then 250 patients have been helped. NIMBLE is an acronym that stands for Network for the Integrated Management of Brain Metastases Linking Experts.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

637,000 patients exposed in UNM Health data breach

A hacking incident at the University of New Mexico Health in Ålbuquerque exposed the information of 637,252 patients, according to data recently reported to HHS. The health system began notifying patients who may have been affected Aug. 3. On June 4, the health system discovered that an unauthorized third party...
HealthUnion Leader

A digital tool promised to help patients manage their diabetes. Then the hospital behind it pulled the plug.

Cone Health, a small not-for-profit health-care network in North Carolina, spent several years developing a digital tool called Wellsmith to help people manage their diabetes. But after investing $12 million, the network disclosed last year it was shutting down the company even though initial results were promising, with users losing weight and recording lower blood sugar levels.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Health IT Adoption Disparities Impede Digital Health Transformation

- While COVID-19 accelerated the digital health transformation, disparities exist in health IT adoption of tools that help healthcare planning and preparation, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR). The University of Colorado Denver (UC Denver) Business School researchers conducted a survey of 135...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Apple downsizing health app initiative linked to care clinics

Apple is pulling back work on a key app project within its health division that lets employees log their health data and connect with clinicians who are part of the tech giant's physician group partner, Insider reported Aug. 19. The app, dubbed HealthHabit, is for Apple employees to log their...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Sentara Healthcare Taps Sensyne to Deploy Clinical Algorithms for CKD & CHF

– Sentara Healthcare, a health system in NC and VA, just partnered with Sensyne Health to drive clinical research with ethical AI. – As part of a collaboration agreement, Sentara also becomes the first of several U.S. health systems that will partner with Sensyne to implement new clinical algorithms to support patients with CKD and CHF. The agreement will enable the ethical application of clinical AI research by Sensyne through analyzing Sentara’s patient dataset to improve patient care and accelerate medical research.
Healthehrintelligence.com

How APIs Streamline Patient Access to Health Information

A portion of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Interoperability rule calls on providers and device developers to promote patient access to health information through APIs or third party applications. Compliance for this portion of the rule began on April 5, 2021. “Delivering interoperability actually...
Florida Statewfsu.org

Data Indicates Florida's Current COVID-19 Spike Could Start Trending Down, But Doctors Say That Requires More Vaccinations

Florida doctors say models indicate an end to the current surge in coronavirus cases could be in sight. But experts caution that depends on more people getting vaccinated. This week, Florida has been breaking coronavirus records. In the last few days, the state has hit the highest number of new confirmed cases its seen since the pandemic began, and officials are reporting record COVID-19 hospitalization rates. That’s the case at Tampa General Hospital.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Outbreak of respiratory illness challenging Valley doctors and patients

PHOENIX — A combination of factors is leaving Valley patients suffering through longer than usual wait times to see doctors in their offices or in urgent care and hospital settings. The cause, one local physician says, is a perfect storm of bad air, upper respiratory infections, and COVID-19. “You have...
EducationWTOP

Data Doctors: Mac or Windows for college?

Q: Should I buy a Windows or Mac laptop for my child’s first year of college?. A: It goes without saying that a computer is an essential tool for anyone going to college, but which one is best for your student will depend upon a number of variables. And which one they used at home shouldn’t be the primary factor in the decision.
Healtharxiv.org

Privacy-Preserving Identification of Target Patients fromOutsourced Patient Data

Xiaojie Zhu (1), Erman Ayday (2), Roman Vitenberg (1) ((1) University of Oslo, (2) Case Western Reserve University) With the increasing affordability and availability of patient data, hospitals tend to outsource their data to cloud service providers (CSPs) for the purpose of storage and analytics. However, the concern of data privacy significantly limits the data owners' choice. In this work, we propose the first solution, to the best of our knowledge, that allows a CSP to perform efficient identification of target patients (e.g., pre-processing for a genome-wide association study - GWAS) over multi-tenant encrypted phenotype data (owned by multiple hospitals or data owners). We first propose an encryption mechanism for phenotype data, where each data owner is allowed to encrypt its data with a unique secret key. Moreover, the ciphertext supports privacy-preserving search and, consequently, enables the selection of the target group of patients (e.g., case and control groups). In addition, we provide a per-query based authorization mechanism for a client to access and operate on the data stored at the CSP. Based on the identified patients, the proposed scheme can either (i) directly conduct GWAS (i.e., computation of statistics about genomic variants) at the CSP or (ii) provide the identified groups to the client to directly query the corresponding data owners and conduct GWAS using existing distributed solutions. We implement the proposed scheme and run experiments over a real-life genomic dataset to show its effectiveness. The result shows that the proposed solution is capable to efficiently identify the case/control groups in a privacy-preserving way.
SocietyNature.com

Use photos of Black doctors and patients to heal not hurt

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. You have full access to this article via your institution. You are right to draw attention to the problem of the under-representation of Black scientists in pictures (see Nature 595, 626; 2021). In the medical sphere, photos of people of colour are not deployed equitably.
Louisiana Statemycentraloregon.com

Louisiana doctors struggle as COVID patients flood hospitals

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — In Louisiana, the COVID-19 crisis is leaving hospitals teetering on the edge of collapse. The state currently has the nation’s highest case rate, and hospitalization levels — more than 3,000 at last count — are stretching the health system to a breaking point with patients overwhelming intensive care units and staffing in short supply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy