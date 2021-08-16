Utes check in at No. 24 in preseason AP Top 25 poll, BYU receiving votes

Another sign that the football season will be kicking off soon is the release of the pre-season polls, first up the Coaches Poll. The Pac-12 has three teams in the with Oregon (12), USC (14) and Washington (21). Oregon and USC feel about right; I’m not sure about Washington. As for the Utes, if the poll went just a little further, they’d fall at No. 26, just outside the top 25. I think the Utes are a solid top 25 team, and with the amount of talent returning and the amount of talent that has transferred into the program, some people have them in the top 10.