Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Utes check in at No. 24 in preseason AP Top 25 poll, BYU receiving votes

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ken Garff Red Zone stadium expansion was completed ahead of the 2021 football season. Media members and officials took a tour of the facility during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Cole Bagley, KSL.com) SALT LAKE CITY — In the final sign that college football games are imminent, the Associated Press Top 25 poll was released Monday morning. And with the release came at least one local team involved in the preseason ranking.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
City
Washington, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
Salt Lake City, UT
Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Ap Top 25#Ap Poll#Byu#College Football#American Football#Ap#Byu#The Associated Press#Utes#Baylor#Ducks#Heisman#The South Division#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLESPN

The 2021 college football preseason All-America team

This time a year ago, only a few conferences were planning to play college football because of COVID-19 concerns. Therefore, ESPN's preseason All-America team was reduced to a smaller pool of players. But our 2021 team is back to full strength, and 14 of the 26 players are on teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32-years-old. On Saturday, John Peacock’s family...
College Sportschatsports.com

Utes fall just outside of Pre-season USA Today Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

Another sign that the football season will be kicking off soon is the release of the pre-season polls, first up the Coaches Poll. The Pac-12 has three teams in the with Oregon (12), USC (14) and Washington (21). Oregon and USC feel about right; I’m not sure about Washington. As for the Utes, if the poll went just a little further, they’d fall at No. 26, just outside the top 25. I think the Utes are a solid top 25 team, and with the amount of talent returning and the amount of talent that has transferred into the program, some people have them in the top 10.
Tennessee StatePosted by
FanSided

Tennessee football WR makes another breakout list

It’s safe to say that expectations are through the roof for Tennessee football wide receiver Jalin Hyatt this year as he enters his sophomore season. A week after making Athlon’s All-SEC breakout team, which we wrote about here, there is now a measure of how much he’s expected to breakout relative to other receivers.
Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

BYU Football: An open letter to AP Poll voters

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The College Football Playoff national championship trophy is displayed during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports. BYU Football was not ranked in the Preseason AP Top 25 after finishing 11th in the Final AP Poll in...
College Sportschatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes Ranked 14th in AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

The AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released Monday and Miami opens the season ranked as the No. 14 team in the nation. Miami finished last year’s AP Poll ranked 22nd overall after a close 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl on the 8-3 campaign.
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson's Brent Venables saddened by college football's changing landscape

Change is inevitable, even in college football, and no one knows this better than Brent Venables. Venables, Clemson’s defensive coordinator, played at Big Eight Conference member Kansas State, and later was an assistant coach at both Kansas State and Oklahoma after the Big Eight transformed to the Big 12 in the mid-1990s.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

High expectations: ISU, Iowa debut on AP Top 25 preseason poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Both Iowa State and Iowa debut in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, but another college football season will start with everyone chasing Alabama. No. 7 Iowa State is ranked in the preseason for the third straight season after having only one previous appearance...
College Sportsadvantagenews.com

'Bama preseason No. 1, OU No. 2; five Big Ten teams in top 20

The Associated Press has released its Top 25 preseason poll for college football. Alabama is No. 1 for the fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are coming off their sixth national championship under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the title game last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy