2022 DB Mark Cannon: Kansas 'definitely one of my favorite spots'

By Scott Chasen
247Sports
 5 days ago

Mark Cannon's recent trip up to Lawrence involved more than work at the cornerback position — where the 2022 prospect currently is listed. The Jayhawks worked Cannon out at corner and then safety — and even a little in a hybrid nickel-linebacker role at their recent recruiting camp. Listed at...

247sports.com

NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
NFLESPN

The 2021 college football preseason All-America team

This time a year ago, only a few conferences were planning to play college football because of COVID-19 concerns. Therefore, ESPN's preseason All-America team was reduced to a smaller pool of players. But our 2021 team is back to full strength, and 14 of the 26 players are on teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32-years-old. On Saturday, John Peacock’s family...
bowienewsonline.com

One of my favorite players gets inducted this Sunday

Despite my Dallas Cowboy fandom emerging the same time I got bitten by the sport bug in 2001, one of my favorite football players from the start never played for the franchise. Peyton Manning, who played quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and later Denver Broncos, never had much to do...
Kentucky State247Sports

Report: UCF the likely landing spot for former Kentucky, Auburn QB Joey Gatewood

Central Florida has emerged as a leading candidate to land former Auburn and Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood, according to a report Wednesday from On3.com's Matt Zenitz. The news comes as UCF prepares to enter its first season under head coach Gus Malzahn, who previously served as the head coach at Auburn since 2013 before he was fired from the program this past December.
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Kansas Cannons stay hot en route to the championship game with 6-2 win over Kansas Curve

Goddard, Kansas – The Kansas Cannons are one game away from winning the Summerball Showdown after defeating the Kansas Curve 6-2 in the semi-final game. In back-to-back games, the Cannons bats have stayed hot. In the quarterfinal game against the Mud Daubers, the Cannons scored 18 runs on 22 hits, including three home runs. In the semi-final, they didn’t have as many hits or runs, but their bats came up in big situations.
sportswar.com

My favorite quote, on toughness

Gardner said Bennett told him this past year’s team was “more about finesse and skill, and there was a lack of toughness, and I was a tough guy they need and a presence they need and also a guy that can do multiple things on the court. Toughness was a big one.”
redlandscommunitynews.com

Ready for football? It’s my favorite time of the year

Fall is my favorite season. The air is crisp. The kids are in school. And the Friday Night Lights shine brightly. Spoiler alert: I love high school football. I have since I was a kid when my late father, a South San Francisco High teacher, would take my older brother and me to watch the powerhouse South City Warriors.
Posted by
The Discussion

My Top 5 Favorite NFL Players

My Top 5 Favorite NFL players. #5. Michael Vick may have a reputation of being the "bad guy" but his actions outside of the gridiron do not reflect his skill. Michael Vick is hands down the most mobile quarterback of all time and his ability to scramble out of the pocket and create opportunities for receivers was impeccable. Vick saw 4 different teams in his entire career and I believe he owes most of his success to the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2009 Vick was singed to the Eagles and he didn't see the field a lot. In 2010 Eagles QB Kevin Kolb was injured and Vick saw this as his opportunity to showcase his ability, and boy did he succeed. Vick continued to start for the Eagles through the playoffs and the team saw lots of success setting franchise records and a season high game of 59 points against the Washington Redskins. Michael Vick may of not made the smartest decisions when it came to his life but he will forever be remembered as a speedy, agile, nimble evader who could put defenders on ice-skates and still manage to throw a laser...….poor dogs.
Posted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Spagnola: My Favorite Cliff, Drew & Jimmy Stories

CANTON, Ohio – Walking through the halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where all the stories of the NFL are stored into perpetuity, causes you to think back, remember some of the old days, the more obscure stories that you have either witnessed or been told. Here is...
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Kansas Cannons beat Valley Center 18-8 after 11-hour delay, advance to semi-final game

Goddard, Kansas – Even through an 11-hour rain delay, the Kansas Cannons continue to roll through their opponents. In a late and windy Friday night game, the Cannons kept their bats alive with 22 hits and by defeating the Valley Center Mud Daubers 18-8 to advance to their Final Four matchup on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. against the Kansas Curves.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Why LSU is keeping tabs on Louisville commit

LSU will keep a close eye on several in-state prospects for the 2022 class and Louisville wide receiver commit Zavion Thomas is near the top of the list. The three-star wide out showed why in Thursday’s big scrimmage showing. Against Destrehan, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Thomas was a big play waiting...
Missouri StateColumbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball releases nonconference schedule

Missouri men's basketball released the entirety of its nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season Wednesday. The Tigers begin their season at home against Central Michigan on Nov. 9, meaning both men's basketball and football will begin their seasons against the same opponent for the first time since 1916. The schedule...

