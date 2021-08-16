2022 DB Mark Cannon: Kansas 'definitely one of my favorite spots'

My Top 5 Favorite NFL players. #5. Michael Vick may have a reputation of being the "bad guy" but his actions outside of the gridiron do not reflect his skill. Michael Vick is hands down the most mobile quarterback of all time and his ability to scramble out of the pocket and create opportunities for receivers was impeccable. Vick saw 4 different teams in his entire career and I believe he owes most of his success to the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2009 Vick was singed to the Eagles and he didn't see the field a lot. In 2010 Eagles QB Kevin Kolb was injured and Vick saw this as his opportunity to showcase his ability, and boy did he succeed. Vick continued to start for the Eagles through the playoffs and the team saw lots of success setting franchise records and a season high game of 59 points against the Washington Redskins. Michael Vick may of not made the smartest decisions when it came to his life but he will forever be remembered as a speedy, agile, nimble evader who could put defenders on ice-skates and still manage to throw a laser...….poor dogs.