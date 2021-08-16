Encore Green Environmental Names First Re-Furbished Water Treatment Unit for Delzon ‘Possum’ Elenburg

Description: Performs skilled trades work in the operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant, and related work as required. Work is performed under the immediate supervision of the Water Reclamation Plant Supervisor. Essential Functions: Makes regular tours of plant and checks bar screens, engines, generators, pumps, aerators, settling tanks, filters, clarifiers, cooling, water filter and other equipment for proper functioning. Monitors gauges, meters and control panels. Records readings from meters and instruments. Changes charts. Regulates and adjusts motors, pumps, blowers, valves and other apparatus to meet changing operating conditions with appropriate notice given to shift supervisor. Collects samples of raw sewage, primary treatment effluent and grit for laboratory analysis. Skims grease from settling tanks. Cleans bar screens. Disposes of sand, trash and rags. Cleans and services pumps, motors and other equipment, plant building and grounds. Makes minor or emergency repairs; reports defects to proper personnel. Performs minor preventive maintenance on plant equipment. Assists with plant maintenance and repair. Performs related tasks as required.
