Encore Green Environmental Names First Re-Furbished Water Treatment Unit for Delzon ‘Possum’ Elenburg

Two topics consumed the majority of Wednesday's City of Beloit Council meeting time, with the first as the considerations for the water treatment plant. Stuart Porter, City Engineer, updated the council on recent events regarding the new water treatment plant. Porter said it was a good idea to put the new plant on the same location of the old plant. The will have to squeeze to get all the new equipment into the new building but he and his design team believe it can be done. Additionally, Porter said it was advantageous to recycle some of the equipment in the old plant and put it to use in the new plant. "There are considerable cost savings into doing so."