Standoff in Kearney involved suspect in shooting of 2 women
ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska said a standoff with a man suspected of shooting two women in rural Elm Creek has ended after several hours. Jeffrey Smith, 33, of Kearney, held police at bay for several hours Monday before the standoff ended shortly before 4 p.m., Kearney police said. It was not immediately clear if Smith was alive or had been arrested, KNOP-TV reported.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
