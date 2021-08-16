Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, NE

Standoff in Kearney involved suspect in shooting of 2 women

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska said a standoff with a man suspected of shooting two women in rural Elm Creek has ended after several hours. Jeffrey Smith, 33, of Kearney, held police at bay for several hours Monday before the standoff ended shortly before 4 p.m., Kearney police said. It was not immediately clear if Smith was alive or had been arrested, KNOP-TV reported.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Elm Creek, NE
Elm Creek, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#South Central#Neb#Ap#Nebraska#Buffalo County Sheriff#Amber Schade#Ntv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy