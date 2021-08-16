Polymer-mediated "immunocloaking" - A new paradigm for combating transplant rejection?

By Ryo Tanaka,Koichi Tsutahara,Shunsuke Inoguchi,Hiromu Horitani,Toshihisa Asakura,Norihiko Kawamura,Yoichi Kakuta,Masahiro Nakagawa,Tetsuya Takao. Chronic active antibody-mediated rejection (CAAMR) is a frequent cause of late graft loss. However, effective treatment for CAAMR after kidney transplantation has not yet been established. Here, we present the case of a kidney transplant recipient who recovered from CAAMR after administration of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin. A 61-year-old man underwent ABO-compatible living-donor kidney transplantation for end-stage kidney disease; the kidney was donated by his wife. Five years after the transplant, the patient’s serum creatinine level and urine protein-to-creatinine ratio increased. He was subsequently diagnosed with CAAMR based on the kidney allograft biopsy and the presence of donor-specific human leukocyte antigen antibodies. Rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin treatment was administered following steroid pulse therapy. Subsequently, his serum creatinine levels and urine protein to creatinine ratio improved. There was also an improvement in the pathological findings seen on biopsy and the mean fluorescence intensity of donor-specific antibodies. In conclusion, this report describes the case of a kidney transplant recipient who developed CAAMR, treated using rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin. This strategy might be a viable treatment option for CAAMR after a kidney transplant.