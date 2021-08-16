Cancel
Michigan State

ThIs Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

By Tommy Carroll
 10 days ago


No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

US 103.1

Wildfire Sadly Burns 200 Acres on Michigan’s Remote Isle Royale

It's wildfire after wildfire, but mainly in the western part of the country. Unfortunately, Michigan took a hit over the weekend with a wildfire that burned roughly 200 acres. Isle Royale National Park experienced a wildfire on Sunday which impacted the island’s east end. As of Sunday, The Horne Fire had burned approximately 200 acres on the remote island.

