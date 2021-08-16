Are you part of Amazon's new shared neighborhood network? You could be and not know it.

Turn any regular wall outlet into a connected one with the iDevices Smart Wall Outlet. This Wi-Fi-enabled accessory works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. That way, you can control your home appliances via simple voice command. Also, thanks to the individual outlet control, this smart home gadget lets you operate two appliances individually. So you can set your floor lamp and fan to follow different schedules. With this intelligent feature, you won’t need a central hub or gateway. You’ll also be happy to know that the design fits right into your home thanks to the standard size, color, and voltage. Moreover, with the iDevices app, you can track your energy efficiency, set schedules, automate your home with scenes, and do more from your tablet or smartphone. This cool gadget is your step towards a more convenient home.