Are you part of Amazon's new shared neighborhood network? You could be and not know it.

By Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan
KOMO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new shared wireless network created to connect Amazon devices is up and running across the country. If you have an Echo smart speaker or Ring security device, you may be powering this "mesh network" without realizing it. "It shares the internet connection among Amazon devices," explained Ian Sherr, CNET...

komonews.com

#Wireless Network#Echo#Ring#Cnet#Sidewalk
